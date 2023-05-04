The Yucaipa High baseball team had its ups and downs this season but surged late to win the Citrus Belt League championship.
The Thunderbirds clinched the title with an 8-7 victory on Tuesday, April 25, against Beaumont.
The league championship is Yucaipa’s 25th. It has also won four section championships.
The Thunderbirds earned that title while playing on their refurbished home field. The Bearie family donated $100,000 to install artificial turf in the foul territory behind home plate.
“They have done tons of philanthropy for the city of Yucaipa and YCJUSD,” Yucaipa coach Ralph Grajeda said.
Finally, Yucaipa standout Daniel Arambula, a Louisiana State University commit and 18U USA Baseball member, has made the Prospect Development Pipeline Top 100.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Grajeda said.
OUTSIDE, LOOKING IN
I’m not Ansel Adams but my photographic efforts were hindered at the Citrus Belt League track and field finals.
I was told no “electronic devices” were allowed and I would have to take photos from “outside the fence” at Yucaipa High. This was not a Yucaipa High or Citrus Belt League thing, but an edict from the red-coated meet officials.
I contacted the CIF-Southern Section and was told this should not have happened.
“There are no bylaws that exist that I know of that allows them to prohibit members of the media from using electronic devices,” said Assistant CIF-SS Commissioner Thom Simmons. Simmons communicated the problem to the officials’ unit president.
PEOPLES HONORED
Redlands’ Patty Peoples is showing no sign of slowing down.
Peoples has been recognized for the sixth time as one of USA Triathlon’s (USAT) Athletes of the Year. She was first awarded as a USAT GrandMaster Duathlete of the Year in 2011, followed by the same designation in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
In 2021 and 2022, she was awarded the USAT Great GrandMaster Duathlete of the Year.
GrandMaster for females is all athletes 55-64 and Great GrandMaster for females is for all athletes 65-plus.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized as Athlete of the Year,” Peoples said. “To be awarded this title for the sixth time is surreal and a big pinch-me moment.”
NAVARRO TO BULLDOGS
Beaumont High offensive lineman Pedro Navarro (6-3, 270) has committed to the University of Redlands.
FINDS A HOME
Beaumont High's Damon Potter has committed to play volleyball at Alderson Broaduss in West Virginia.
NEW COACHES
Chris Chaddick has been named the new football coach at San Gorgonio High in San Bernardino. Chaddick, a San Gorgonio alum, was previously at Indian Springs in San Bernardino. Marcus Williams was quickly appointed to replace Chaddick at Indian Springs.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
