The Yucaipa High football team celebrated homecoming by defeating Hesperia 24-13 on Friday, Sept. 9.
Quarterback Albert Suarez opened the scoring for Yucaipa (2-2) with a 32-yard touchdown run with one minute left in the first quarter.
Hesperia’s Cash Castaneda scored after a blocked punt with three minutes left in the half to make it 7-7.
Suarez responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Englert to increase Yucaipa’s lead to 14-7 with one minute left in the half.
Hesperia crept to within 14-13 with one minute left in the third quarter but missed the extra point.
The Thunderbirds took control in the fourth quarter with 10 unanswered points. Dawit Crain kicked a 38-yard field goal with nine minutes left and Suarez scored on an 8-yard run.
Beaumont defeated Banning 64-0 in the Battle for the Wheel rivalry game. Armando Cuellar scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground and was named the game’s most valuable player.
The Beaumont victory was its sixth consecutive against Banning and third consecutive by shutout. Banning still leads the rivalry overall with 45 victories, to 44 for Beaumont and seven ties.
Beaumont has won the last three meetings by a combined 181-0.
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg was asked about the possibility of not scheduling the Cougars’ smaller rivals in the future. Beaumont now has an enrollment of almost five times as many students as Banning.
“It’s tough to say,” Steinberg said. “In all fairness, there’s great history in this game, but the difference in the size of the schools is huge, and maybe this could be a way for [Banning] as well to find someone that’s a better fit.”
Said Banning coach John Tyree, a Redlands resident, “It’s not up to me.”
Citrus Valley surrendered 20 third-quarter points to fall 40-20 to host Oak Hills (4-0) of Hesperia.
Oak Hills quarterback Diego Lopez threw for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards. Receiver Shea Gabriel latched onto 12 passes for more than 140 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown grab. Shane Young caught four passes for more than 80 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs.
Karson Cox led the Oak Hills ground game with more than 100 yards on 20 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Oak Hills held Citrus Valley (3-1) to 108 yards through the air as Hunter Herrera completed 8 of 20 passes for one touchdown.
Dominic Douglas rushed for 136 yards on 15 carries for the Blackhawks. Herrera added 46 yards on six carries.
Tight end Brock Lium caught three passes for 48 yards.
In another non-league game, Elsinore defeated Redlands East Valley 35-26.
Elsinore gouged the REV defense for 318 yards rushing. Adrian Stankevich led the Tigers with 10 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown. Mykai Skinner added nine carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Holley paced the REV offense by completing 15 of 25 passes for 273 yards. He also rushed 17 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Nathen Lopez chipped in with 10 rushes for 77 yards.
Eric Moreno caught eight passes for 171 yards for the Wildcats (0-4).
Redlands downed host La Quinta 28-13 for the Terriers (2-1) second consecutive victory.
Sophomore quarterback Dawson Martinez had a touchdown pass to Julien Scarborough on a bubble screen and the Terriers added three rushing touchdowns, including one after a La Quinta fumble inside the 20-yard line.
