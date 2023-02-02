The unseeded Yucaipa High boys’ wrestling team defeated No. 2 Northview 36-32 and No. 3 Hesperia 42-35 to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 dual wrestling title match against host St. John Bosco of Bellflower.
The match was on Wednesday, Feb. 1 (too late for publication).
Yucaipa finished second to Northview last season, losing in the title match at Northview. The Thunderbirds were 6-0 entering the match against the Braves.
The Citrus Belt League individual wrestling finals for boys and girls were held Friday, Feb. 3, at Redlands East Valley (too late for publication).
Bulldogs fall to Cal Lutheran
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team lost to Cal Lutheran 100-90.
Cameron Brown paced the Bulldogs with 34 points and seven rebounds. Nathaniel Johnson and Robert Power scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Redlands edged by Cal Lutheran
California Lutheran got by the University of Redlands women’s basketball team 64-61.
Chyanne Pagkalinawan led Redlands with 14 points, Hannah Jerrier took 12 rebounds and Pagkalinawan dished six assists. Jerrier also scored 11 points, to go along with four assists and three blocks. Her blocks tied the career record at Redlands.
Yucaipa defeats Redlands
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Redlands 70-8.
The Thunderbirds were 13-11 overall and 5-3 in the Citrus Belt League.
Beaumont tops REV
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team downed Redlands East Valley 71-31.
Jada Long led Beaumont with 21 points, Kiya Waters scored 11, LaMari Templeton tossed in nine, and Kiara Williams and Katelyn Slider contributed eight points each.
The Cougars were 18-3 overall and 8-0 in the Citrus Belt League entering this week. They could clinch an outright CBL title by defeating Cajon of San Bernardino on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (too late for publication).
Beaumont edges Redlands
The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team defeated Redlands 49-48 to clinch at least a tie for its first Citrus Belt League title.
The Cougars (18-8 overall, 7-1 CBL) needed only to win one of its games played this week (too late for publication) to win an outright CBL championship.
Beaumont finished the CBL season this week by playing Cajon of San Bernardino and Yucaipa.
Josiah Morgan led Beaumont against Redlands with 11 points, Vince Capuras scored nine, Payton Joseph and Rueben Hutubessy scored seven apiece, and Damon Potter and Adrian Farias scored six apiece.
Thunderbirds down Cajon
The Yucaipa High boys’ basketball team defeated Cajon of San Bernardino 48-45 on Senior Night.
Nathen Hernandez led Yucaipa with 19 points and seven rebounds. Malik Young tossed in eight points and took four rebounds and dished six assists. Tristan Doty scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
As of last weekend, Yucaipa was still in contention for a playoff spot.
Robles commits to Bulldogs
Aquinas High quarterback Dre Robles has committed to the University of Redlands, Robles said via social media. Robles led the Falcons to the CIF-State title game his junior year.
ACA edges Linfield
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ soccer team took control of first place in the Ambassador League with a 2-1 victory against Linfield Christian of Temecula. Logan Piper and Karsten Stein scored for ACA.
Eagles roll
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ soccer team took a commanding lead in the Ambassador League with a 3-0 win against Linfield Christian of Temecula. Maddie Hood scored two goals and Aylie Haycock the other. Kelcie Michels got the shutout in goal.
REV, Beaumont tie
The Redlands East Valley High and Beaumont boys’ soccer teams tied 0-0. REV entered this week with an 11-3-5 overall record, 5-0-3 in the Citrus Belt League. The Wildcats were in first place entering this week, ahead of Cajon of San Bernardino (13-3-4, 4-1-3) and Beaumont (5-8-5, 3-2-3).
REV was scheduled to meet rival Redlands on Tuesday, Jan. 31, (too late for publication) in the first game on REV’s new turf on its campus. Two days later, the REV girls were scheduled to host Cajon, also at REV.
Blackhawks down REV
The Citrus Valley girls’ soccer team defeated Redlands East Valley 6-0. The Blackhawks (14-3-1 overall, 8-0 Citrus Belt League) led Yucaipa (18-2-1, 7-1) in the league standings entering this week.
The Blackhawks scored three goals in each half against Redlands.
The Yucaipa girls’ soccer team defeated Redlands 3-0. The victory kept the Thunderbirds (18-2-1, 7-1) close to league-leading Citrus Valley entering this week.
T-Birds edge Redlands
The Yucaipa boys’ soccer team defeated Redlands 3-2. Yucaipa led 2-1 at halftime.
Yucaipa entered this week with a 6-6-6 overall record, 2-3-3 in the Citrus Belt League.
