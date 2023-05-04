The Yucaipa High girls and Cajon of San Bernardino boys out-pointed opponents at the Citrus Belt League track and field finals.
The meet was Thursday, April 27, at Yucaipa High.
Cajon took the boys team win with a score of 124 to Beaumont’s 116 and Yucaipa’s 108.
The girls team scores were Yucaipa 133, Beaumont 116 and Redlands East Valley 89.
Mikensi Smith led the Yucaipa girls, winning the 100-meter in a season-best 12.40 seconds and the 200 in a season-best 25.65, and running a leg of the winning 400 relay in Yucaipa’s season-best time of 49.48 seconds.
“I feel great because I’ve had kind of a rough season, starting out with a few injuries,” Smith said. “So it just feels good to come back and finish on top.”
Yucaipa also got a win from Isabella Lopez-Davis in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 47.26, followed closely by teammate Cana Neal who managed her best effort of the season with a 47.90. Lopez-Davis also ran legs on the 400- and 1,600-meter relays.
The Cajon boys were led by speedy two-sport athlete JeyQuan Smith who won the 100 (10.48) and the 200 (21.08), took second in the long jump (22-1) to his teammate Keith Cotlage (22-10) and anchored Cajon’s winning 400-meter relay team. Smith, one of the state’s best sprinters, lowered his best time in the 200-meter.
A football and track and field star, Smith is bound in the fall for the University of South Florida. His results in four events produced 38 points for Cajon.
Cajon’s 400-meter relay team set a meet record of 41.64, breaking the old record of 41.95 set by Yucaipa in 2017.
Cajon also won the 1,600-meter relay (3:27.18).
The Beaumont boys finished second as a team with 116 points, followed by Yucaipa (108). Cajon had 124 points.
Cajon, Beaumont, and Yucaipa all finished 4-1 in dual-meet competition.
The Yucaipa boys were led by Ben Ligenfelter who repeated as the shot put (50-9) and the discus (142) champ. His heave in the shot put was five feet further than his previous win.
The T-Birds also got a victory from Scott Caricato in the 3,200 (9:47.87).
The Beaumont boys were led by King Arnell Dunlap who took first in the 110 hurdles (16.21) and Elijah Koskey who won the 400 hurdles (49.99).
Beaumont also picked up a win from Daniel Agbelusi who finished in 40.24 in the 300 hurdles.
Citrus Valley’s Christopher Ontiveros, in a hotly contested 1,600, finished in 4:24.85 to edge Redlands East Valley’s Emmanuel Wallace (4:25.40) and repeat as the CBL champ.
Citrus Valley also got a win from Mateo Saldana in the 800 (1:56.16) and Michael Counce in the high jump (6-0).
REV’s most impressive victory came from Jeremiah Bolanos (46-1) in the triple jump. He has a season best of 47-6 in the event from the Saddleback Invitational at Vista Murrieta High, which led the state from March 11 through April 21. Bolanos is a repeat winner at the CBL finals.
“I felt pretty good,” Bolanos said. “I was coming in with an injury and just wanted to do one jump. I’m happy with my performance, based on the circumstances I came in with.”
Bolanos entered the meet with a high hip injury.
The Beaumont girls (116 points) finished second to Yucaipa (133) and REV (89) was third. Yucaipa went 5-0 in dual meets.
Beaumont was led by Hannah Butterfield, a sophomore, who repeated as the CBL champ in the 1,600 (5:18.03) and the 800 (2:17.91) and anchored the 1,600-meter relay team to victory in a season-best time of 4:02.59, five seconds ahead of second-place Yucaipa.
“I feel really good,” Butterfield said. “I think I PR’d [personal record] in the 800 and the mile felt good. I’m excited for CIF this year to not psyche myself out. I’ve gotten mentally a lot stronger the past couple of months.”
Adriana Hewitt also picked up a win for Beaumont in the 400 (59.32) and the Beaumont 1,600 relay team prevailed in 4:02.59. Beaumont’s Sydney Hansen was second in the 400 in 59.48.
Citrus Valley’s Itzel Del Rio took first in the 3,200 (11:30.79), ahead of Yucaipa’s Cali Good (11:38.21).
Picking up wins for Redlands were Alexandra Martinez (5 feet) in the high jump and Su’Riah Williams (37-6) in the shot put.
Cajon’s Kailea Satterwhite won the discus with a heave of 37-6.
Catalina and Astrid Teran of Redlands East Valley scored points in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump as well as the 400-meter relay. Catalina ran second in the 100 in 12.61 with Astrid third in 12.74. In the 200, Catalina took second in 25.99 and Astrid third in 26.31. Astrid won the long jump at 17-3 ¼ while teammate Audrey Powers took second with her best effort of 2023 – 17-1 ½. Catalina completed the Wildcats’ sweep of the event at 17-0.
Cajon’s Kierstin Marpaung was a repeat winner in the 100 hurdles, winning in 16.05.
All CBL first-place finishers in the meet advance to the CIF-Southern Section preliminaries while second- and third-place finishers must reach CIF-SS time and mark standards to advance.
CITRUS BELT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
Team
Cajon 124, Beaumont 116, Yucaipa 108
Individual
400 relay
Cajon 41.64, Yucaipa 42.82, Redlands 43.51.
1,600: Christopher Ontiveros Jr. (Citrus Valley) 4:24.85, Emmanuel Wallace (Redlands East Valley) 4:25.40, Jose Linares (Yucaipa) 4:28.40. 110 hurdles: King Arnell Dunlap (Beaumont) 16.21, Daniel Agbelusi (B) 16.38, Aiden Englert (Y) 16.54. 400: Elijah Koskey (B) 49.99, Luis Muniz (Cajon) 51.09, Dawson Martínez (CV) 51.25. 100: JeyQuan Smith (Cajon) 10.48, Julien Scarbrough (RHS) 10.90, Keith Cotlage (10.95). 800: Mateo Saldana (CV) 1:56.16, Vicente Quiroz Jr. (Cajon) 1:56.85, Anthony Ruiz (B) 1:59.60. 300 hurdles: Daniel Agbelusi (B) 40.24, Aiden Englert (Y) 41.69, A’maen Lockett (RHS) 42.26. 200: JeyQuan Smith (Caj) 21.08, Julien Scarbrough (RHS) 22.26, Elijah Koskey (B) 22.50. 3,200: Scott Caricato (Y) 9:47.87, Ethan Romero (CV) 9:50.03, Kalani Daniel (CV) 9:51.41. 1600 relay: Cajon 3:27.18, Citrus Valley 3:28.07, Beaumont 3:28.11. Long jump: Keith Cotlage (Cajon) 22-10, JeyQuan Smith (Cajon) 22-1, Julien Scarbrough (RHS) 21-11. Triple jump: Jeremiah Bolanos (REV) 46-1, Keith Cotlage (Cajon) 44-9, London Morris (RHS) 41-10 ½. High jump: Michael Counce (CV) 6-0, Sidney Marshall (RHS) 6-0, Jaxon Gilmore (B) 5-8. Shot put: Benjamin Lingenfelter (Y) 50-9 ½, Philander Lee (Cajon) 46-4, Nathan Long (Y) 42-7. Discus: Benjamin Lingenfelter (Y) 142, Roman Diaz (B) 131-9, Luke Butler-Hoagland (RHS) 117-11.
GIRLS
Team
Yucaipa 133, Beaumont 116, Redlands East Valley 89.
400 relay: Yucaipa 49.48, REV 49.59, Beaumont 50.00. 1600: Hannah Butterfield (B) 5:18.03, Hailie Lomeli (CV) 5:19.99, Meghan Walker (REV) 5:25.89. 100 hurdles: Kierstin Marpaung (Cajon) 16.05, Olivia Elgan (CV) 16.83, Brooke Mock (Y) 17.59. 400: Adriana Hewitt (B) 59.32, Sydney Hansen (B) 59.48, Ava Lopez (CV) 1:01.98. 100 hurdles: Mikensi Smith (Y) 12.40, Catalina Teran (REV) 12.61, Astrid Teran (REV) 12.74. 800: Hannah Butterfield (B) 2:17.91, Isabella Bravo (CV) 2:20.87, Odyssea Barro (CV) 2:24.70. 300 hurdles: Isabella Lopez-Davis (Y) 47.26, Cana Neal (Y) 47.90, Serena Scott (B) 49.06. 200: Mikensi Smith (Y) 25.65, Catalina Teran (REV) 25.99, Astrid Teran (REV) 26.31. 3,200: Itzel Del Rio (CV) 11:30.79, Cali Good (Y) 11:38.21, Angie Valenzuela (B) 11:58.28. 1,600 relay: Beaumont 4:02.59, Yucaipa 4:07.32, Citrus Valley 4:15.13. Long jump: Astrid Teran (REV) 17-3 ½, Audrey Powers (REV) 17-1 ½, Catalina Teran (REV) 17-0. Triple jump: Layla Campbell (Cajon) 34-11, Stephanie Brittin (RHS) 34-6, Elizabeth Thompson (RHS) 34-3 ½. High jump: Alexandra Martinez (RHS) 5-0, Jaden Bruno (RHS) 4-10, Jordan Dennert (REV) 4-8. Shot put: Su’Riah Williams (RHS) 37-6, Kailea Satterwhite (Cajon) 35-10 ½, Audrey Blankenship (Y) 32-8 ½. Discus: Kailea Satterwhite (Cajon) 118-8, Audrey Blankenship (Y) 114-3 ½, Su’Riah Williams (RHS) 113-4.
