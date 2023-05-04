Yucaipa claims title

The Yucaipa High baseball team defeated Beaumont 16-0 and 8-7 to start last week and have clinched the Citrus Belt League (CBL) title.
Wes Hickey and Daniel Arambula each had three hits for Yucaipa in the 16-0 win. Arambula drove in two runs. Luke Scherrer had two hits and four RBI for the Thunderbirds and Evan Heaton and Trevor Busby each had two hits and two RBI.
Noah Reimer pitched five innings for Yucaipa and yielded just one hit while striking out six and walking none.
Yucaipa wrapped up a series sweep over Beaumont with a 4-3 win on Senior Day. Kaden Durazo’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth drove in Trevor Busby with the winning run. Yucaipa finished the regular season with a 16-9 record and went 12-3 in the CBL.
The league title is Yucaipa’s 25th.
Yucaipa seniors Durazo, Carter Elliott, Raymond Garcia, Josh Hickey, Michael Macias, Noble Ortega, Erik Rodriguez, Luke Scherrer and Isaiah Walz were honored.
Cougars defeat T-Birds
The Beaumont High softball team defeated Yucaipa 3-1.
Reese Medina led Beaumont with two hits and three RBI. Cambria Salmon yielded five hits and one run (none earned) and struck out 12 while walking three.
Johana Pina and Victoria Yeager-Cabrera led Yucaipa with two hits each.
Beaumont won the CBL title with a 16-6 overall record, 10-0 in the CBL. Yucaipa finished third at 13-12, 5-5.
Yucaipa loses
The Yucaipa High boys’ volleyball team fell to El Rancho of Pico Rivera 3-1 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 wild-card playoff match. The loss ended the Thunderbirds’ season.
Beaumont downed
The Beaumont High boys’ volleyball team fell to West Covina 3-1 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 wild-card playoff match. The loss ended the Cougars’ season.
Hickey to Westmont
Yucaipa High pitcher Josh Hickey has committed to play baseball at Westmont College.
REV wins
The Redlands East Valley High softball team defeated Redlands 5-3. Grace Twente led REV with three hits and three stolen bases. A Martinez had a pair of hits.
Blackhawks edge T-Birds
The Yucaipa High softball team fell to Citrus Valley 7-6. Brooklyn House led Citrus Valley with three hits and Jestine Citlau and Malie Noda had two hits each.
Ivy Walker had three hits to lead Yucaipa and Rylee Esber and Makenna Pettey had two hits each.
REV downs Cajon
The Redlands East Valley High baseball team defeated Cajon 9-5.
Ryan Halamicek led REV with three hits and an RBI. Tyler Albanese had two hits and two RBI.
Terriers edge Blackhawks
The Redlands High baseball team defeated Citrus Valley 4-3 in nine innings. Gavin Duenez and Adam Jimenez each had two hits for Redlands and Jimenez pitched three innings of shutout relief.
Cody Lemler, Matthew Bline and Marc Di Carlo Jr. each had two hits for Citrus Valley. Ivan Rodriguez had one hit and two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.