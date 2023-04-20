The Yucaipa High, Beaumont and Redlands East Valley track and field teams swept their opponents on Tuesday, April 11, in Citrus Belt League action.
The Beaumont boys defeated Cajon of San Bernardino 78-49 and the Beaumont girls downed Cajon 83-43.
Both Beaumont teams remained unbeaten in league action.
The Cougars boys were led by Elijah Koskey’s double win in the 400-meter (51.75) and the 200-meter (22.52). Daniel Agbelusi took the 300 hurdles in 42.21 and won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches. Chase Rutherford led a Beaumont sweep in the 1,600 in 4:55.96 while King Dunlap took the 110 hurdles in 16.32.
Cajon’s team was missing most of its powerhouse sprint tandem after it competed at the Arcadia Invitational last Friday and Saturday, but the Cowboys did appreciate the distance double of Vicente Quiroz Jr., winning the 800-meters in 1:58.22, edging Beaumont’s Anthony Ruiz (1:59.03). Quiroz won the 3,200-meter in 10:18.16.
Keith Cotlage won the long jump in a season-best effort of 22 feet, 9 inches and took the triple jump for Cajon at 41 feet, 4.5 inches, three feet shy of his best mark this year. Cajon’s second-string 4x100-meter relay team prevailed in 43.18.
Beaumont’s girls won the 4x100-relay in 50.90, Angie Valenzuela posted a double win in the 1,600-meter (5:37.44) and the 3,200-meter (11:57.15). Beaumont won the 4x400-relay in 4:19.37. Lauren Hughes (100-meter), Sydney Hansen (200-meter), Adriana Hewitt (400-meter) and Adriana Vasquez (1,600-meter) each won their event for the Cougars.
Cajon was led by Layla Campbell, who won the long jump at 16 feet, 1.5 inches and the triple jump at 33 feet, 3.5 inches. The Cowgirls weight specialist Kailea Satterwhite took her pet events, winning the shot put at 34 feet, 3 inches and the discus at 121 feet, 1 inch to lead a Cajon sweep of that event. Kiersten Marpaung won the 100 hurdles and the high jump.
The Yucaipa boys defeated Citrus Valley 76-51 and the T-Bird girls downed the Blackhawks 91-36.
Yucaipa girls were led by sprinter Mikensi Smith, who anchored the 4x100-relay team to a 50.38 win, took the 100-meter in 12.82 and the 200-meter in 26.36. Audrey Blankenship won her specialties — the shot put at 33 feet, 4.25 inches and the discus at 99 feet, 1 inch. Isabela Lopez-Davis broke the 50-second barrier in the 300 hurdles for the second time in a week, finishing in 49.91. Cana Neal won the 400-meter in 1:02 19 and took second in the 300 hurdles in 50.75.
Ava Bearie led a YHS sweep in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches and Rebecca Shah took the long jump at 15 feet, 11 inches, six inches better than Smith (15 feet, 5 inches).
Citrus Valley’s top performer was Hailie Lomeli, who defeated Yucaipa’s Taylor Becker in 5:24.58 in the 1,600-meter. Becker ran 5:26.29. Odyssea Barro of Citrus Valley won the 800-meter in 2:22.57, two seconds ahead of Yucaipa senior Cali Good (2:24.06). Jessica Doty of Citrus Valley won the triple jump at 32 feet, 4.5 inches.
Tyler Blum had his best day of the season in the sprints for Yucaipa, winning the 100-meter in 11.19 and taking the 200 in 22.77. He also was part of the sprint relay tandem that won in 43.64 seconds. Malachi Thompson also won two events, taking the long jump at 20 feet, 5 inches, and the triple jump at 40 feet, 3 inches.
Sophomore field event star Ben Ligenfelter took both of his events — putting the shot 50 feet, 11 inches to lead a 9-0 sweep in the event and then came back with a discus toss of 157 feet, a half inch, just shy of his 2023 best of 160 feet, 6 inches.
For Citrus Valley, Mateo Saldana and Diego Caldera went 1-2 in the 1,600-meter, finishing close together in 4:31.38 and 4:31.97 respectively. Dawson Martinez and Sean Love went 1-2 in the 400-meter and Ethan Romero took the 800-meter in 2:00.93. Chris Ontiveros took the 3,200 in 9:55.86. Michael Counce won the high jump at 6 feet.
The REV boys downed Redlands 67-56 and the Wildcat girls defeated Redlands 70.50 to 56.50.
Jeremiah Bolanos of REV, who continues to lead the state in the triple jump at 47 feet, 6 inches, a mark he set on March 11, almost reached that mark again Tuesday with a 47 foot, 4 inch effort. Bolanos also took the long jump at 22 feet, 3 inches.
Emmanuel Wallace took the 1,600-meter in 4:35.58 while teammate Frank Rodriguez took the 3,200-meter in 10:27.44. Mokeni Vave of REV won the shot put at 39 feet, 8 inches and the discus at 127 feet, 4 inches to lead a sweep of both events.
For Redlands, Julien Scarbrough made his presence felt, anchoring the 4x100-relay team to victory in 43.18 seconds, won the 100 meters in 11.20, the 200-meter in 22.68 and took second in the long jump at 21 feet, 10 inches.
Brandon Choi of RHS won the 800-meter in 2:05.20. Teammate A’maen Lockett doubled in the hurdles, taking the 110-meter highs in 17:09 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.06 to lead a Terriers sweep.
Sydney Marshal of RHS won the high jump at 5 feet, 8.5 inches. The Terriers’ Gion Gomez took the 400-meter in 53.14.
For the REV girls, it was the Teran sisters who dominated their events. Catalina and Astrid ran legs on the winning 4x100-meter relay team, timed in 50.13. Catalina and Astrid went 1-2 in the 100-meter in 12.82 and 12.98 respectively. It was the same story in the 200 with Catalina timed in 26.58 and Astrid in 26.83. They also finished 1-2 in the long jump led by Astrid’s season best effort of 17 feet, 2 inches. Catalina jumped 16 feet, 8 inches and Audrey Powers completed the sweep with a mark of 16 feet 4 inches.
Katie Hornung led a REV sweep in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:38.82 while Meghan Walker led a 1-2 REV finish in the 800-meter in 2:32.16.
Redlands was led by Su’Riah Williams double in the shot put (37 feet, 5 inches) and discus (103 feet even). Stephenie Brittin took the triple jump at 34 feet, 7 inches. Alexandra Martinez and Jada Bruno tied in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.
CBL STANDINGS
Boys
Beaumont 4-0; Yucaipa 3-1, Cajon 3-1; Citrus Valley 1-3, REV, 1-3. Redlands 0-4.
Girls
Beaumont 4-0, Yucaipa 4-0; Citrus Valley 2-2; REV 1-3, Cajon 1-3; Redlands 0-4.
UPCOMING
April 18 dual meets: Beaumont at Yucaipa, REV at Cajon, Redlands at Citrus Valley.
