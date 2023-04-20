The Yucaipa High baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Cajon of San Bernardino 7-6.
Cajon led 6-2 after six innings.
Eagles defeat SkyHawks
The Arrowhead Christian tennis team defeated Summit of Fontana 12-6. Josh Hayes and Adam Marquadt each swept their singles matches.
The No. 3 doubles team of Blake Robertson and Troy Divers defeated Summit’s No. 1 team 7-5.
Eagles down Carter
The Arrowhead Christian tennis team defeated Carter of Rialto 14-4. Josh Hayes won all three of his singles sets and the doubles team of Katelyn Ehler and Zach Massey won two doubles sets.
Terriers down Cougars
The Redlands High baseball team defeated Beaumont 5-1. Ethan Olivares had three hits for Redlands. Brayden Hazeltine pitched six innings for the Terriers and yielded five hits and one run (none earned).
Beaumont’s Adison Vasquez had two hits and Landon Nesbit had three.
Blackhawks win
The Citrus Valley High baseball team downed Redlands East Valley 7-2.
Keedan Nadeau had three hits and an RBI for Citrus Valley and Cody Lemier and Marc Di Carlo each had two hits and an RBI each.
Augie Cowie pitched all seven for Citrus Valley and allowed four hits and both runs. He struck out five and walked six.
Ryan Halamicek, Justin Granado, Tyler Albanese and Cameron Leaney had hits for REV.
Eagles fall
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team lost to Ontario Christian 3-0.
Ethin Bingaman had ACA’s only hit.
Lucas Zack pitched five innings for ACA and yielded three hits and all three runs (one earned). He struck out three and walked two.
Beaumont downs Yucaipa
The Yucaipa High softball team fell to Beaumont 5-2.
Reese Medina had three hits for Beaumont, and Leah Mays, Alysha Kendrick and Keali Huss-Cochran had two hits each. Mays had two runs batted in and Huss-Cochran had one.
Cambria Salmon gave up two hits and two runs. She struck out 11 and walked none.
Kindel Johnson and Ivy Walker had Yucaipa’s hits. Walker drove in both runs.
Terriers fall to Blackhawks
The Redlands High softball team lost to Citrus Valley 7-2.
Brooklyn House had four hits and an RBI for Citrus Valley, Kamryn Caldwell had three hits and an RBI, and Chloe Hearrell had two hits.
Taylor Petty allowed eight hits for Citrus Valley and both runs (one earned). Petty struck out six and walked none.
Redlands defeats La Verne
The University of Redlands softball team defeated La Verne 4-1.
Katlyn Gandara earned the pitching victory. Kalyn Kershner led the offense for Redlands with two hits.
