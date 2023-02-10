Wrestlers claim their titles at CBL finals

The Redlands East Valley High gymnasium was a kaleidoscope of colors and moving bodies on Thursday, Feb. 3, for the Citrus Belt League wrestling championships for boys and girls.
Yucaipa was the league champion for both genders. The Thunderbird girls won the title on the merit of their efforts in two league mini-meets and the finals.
The T-Bird boys prevailed by going 5-0 in dual meets.
Armando Cuellar, best known for his football exploits for Beaumont, took third place in the 138-pound division at the finals.
“I think I dominated the match,” Cuellar said of his third-place victory.
Cuellar, a star running back during the fall, is enlisting in the Navy after graduation.
Citrus Valley’s Ryan Barrios was upbeat after defeating Nathaniel Naranjo in the title match at 170 pounds.
“I feel good,” said Barrios whose brother Ricardo Barrios Jr. and sister Hailey Barrios also won titles. “I put in a lot of hard work. Next I go to CIF, and then advance from there.”
Yucaipa’s Will McHargue was similarly enthused when he took third at 170 pounds. He defeated Vince Torquato of Beaumont 9-7.
“It was a great comeback win,” McHargue said. “I was down 5-0 and was just thinking, ‘Don’t get pinned.’”
McHargue, also a football standout, anticipates attending Navy or Air Force after graduation.
Malachi Cesar of Beaumont defeated Damion Ortiz of Cajon 3-0 for third place at 195 pounds.
“It felt great,” Cesar said. “I’ve been working for this all season.”
Here are the first four finishers in each weight class:
BOYS
106: Johnny Hinckley (Y), Marcus Juan (CV), Yeshwa Luster (REV). 113: Alexander Ramirez (Y), Jordan Lopez (REV), Ryan Yang (Ca), Sammy Ruiz (Red). 120: Ricardo Pence (REV), Kamdyn Daugherty (Y), Michael Ainsworth (CV), Matthew Ball (Ca). 126: Ian Gutierrez Devin (Y), Devin Thompson (CV), Alfred Luna (B), Isaac Sevilla (Ca). 132: Xander Dewitt (Y), Alden McKibben (REV), Diego Banuelos (B), Adrian Rodriguez (Red). 138: Kieran Daugherty (Y), Manuel Amador (Red), Armando Cuellar (B), Ben Advincula (REV). 145: Benjamin McIntosh (Red), Marcus Moyer (CV), Xavier Guardado (REV), Jesse Hernandez (B). 152: Mason Hernandez (CV), Max Espino (Ca), Jacob Lopez (Y), Ezra Baraj (B). 160: Kevin Camacho (REV), Audo Moreno (CV), Yasuf Anteur (Ca), Esteban Casillas (B). 170: Ryan Barrios (CV), Nathaniel Naranjo (Ca), Will McHargue (Y), Vince Torquato (B). 182: Diego Costa (Y), Eric Rodriguez (Y), Alexander Baltazar (B), Gabe Azhocar (REV). 195: Ricardo Barrios Jr. (CV), Kevin Ramirez (Y), Malachi Cesar (B), Damion Ortiz (Ca). 220: Trevor Leon (CV), TJ Delgado (REV), Tristan Floyd (Y), Emmanuel Martinez (B). 285: Caleb Floyd (Y), Janos Farkas (CV), Diego Ventura (REV), Micah Williams (B).
GIRLS
101: Mia Sharp (B), Alana Thompson (CV), Elaina Campa (REV). 106: Jordyn Valenzuela (CV), Kimberly Hernandez (Y), Jalisa Lopez (REV). 111: Savannah Gutierrez (Y), Grace Rodriguez (B), Lauren Garcez (CV), Cathryn Cable (REV). 116: Zahra Stewart (Y), Jayda Lopez (REV), Genesis Chavez (CV), Shia Gary (Ca). 121: Aubrey Hernandez (CV), Kaitlyn Crain (REV). 126: Gianna Cassetta (B). 126, Alyssa Chavez (CV), Yasmine Mena (Ca). 131: Emily Reyes (CV), Savannah Turner (B), Elizabeth Flores (Ca), Emma McVey (Y). 137: Avery Sailor (REV), Heaven Wolf (Ca), Malaya Magpali (B). 143: Hailey Lebehn (Y), Alyssa Soza (B), Stacey Rodriguez (CV). 150: Mariah Serrato (B), Maritza Madrigal (Ca). 160: Addrie Rodriguez (Y), Sarah Choudhry (REV), Lauren Silva (CV). 170: Emely Vega (Ca), Miya Peneda (Y). 189: Audrey Blankenship (Y), Kate Sorenson (REV), Deanna Ramirez (B). 235: Hailey Barrios (CV), Melissa Menjivar (Ca), Julia Regan (Y).
