They came. They saw. They had funny nicknames.
Sorry to mangle Julius Caesar’s pithy message of domination, but then roller derby women aren’t big on convention anyway.
Just ask Yucaipa’s Kiersten Royton, a 6-foot blocker for the Inland Empire Derby Divas. She rocked a black-and-white “Skate and Die” T-shirt at a recent practice.
“There are a lot of weirdos, and I like that,” said Royton, a wedding planner whose derby nickname (all the players have them) is “Daddy Long Legs.”
Then there’s Becky “Ms. Tris of All Evil” Freeman of Yucaipa, an accountant for the San Bernardino City Unified School District and a gritty blocker for the Divas.
“I have purple hair and two nose piercings,” Freeman said. “But not everyone is like that. Some people are professional managers, and some are stay-at-home moms. We’re all different and we accept each other.”
Strip away the tattoos and piercings and zany monikers, and the Derby Divas are just people trying to make it in the world, like everyone else.
WHIP IT GOOD
Krista “Bambino” Goodman is a wiry jammer for the Divas. The Yucaipa woman got hip to the growing sport of flat track roller derby by watching the 2009 movie “Whip It” starring Ellen Page.
“I was mesmerized by it and the women playing it,” Goodman said. “They were super strong, and I looked up to them.”
By contrast, Goodman is not always a tower of strength. She is the executive director of a manufacturing company who sometimes needs a boost.
“Periodically, I’ll get out of bed and things seem meaningless and monotonous,” Goodman said. “Large groups of people make me anxious. Confidence is not my default mindset.”
Then Goodman dons her star-emblazoned jammer helmet and becomes “Bambino.” Threading through blockers like a needle through yarn, she is transformed.
“When I get on the track, I don’t think about all the things I usually over-think,” Goodman said. “I just think about the game. It’s a relief.”
ALTER EGO
At 52, Redlands’ Debbie “Heartless” Cerquettini is the Divas’ oldest player. Her teammates dubbed her “Heartless” after hearing some offbeat stories from her teen years.
“I’m kind of a vanilla person now and my teammates can’t believe I ever yelled at anyone or chased them down,” Cerquettini said. “So ‘Heartless’ is my alter ego. It’s the opposite of who I am now.”
Roller women in real life sometimes conform. They’re polite. They follow the rules.
Cerquettini, an office manager, did that. But roller derby has unchained her and given her confidence. Her teammates’ support has helped. She loves how they celebrate life’s victories, like gathering for baby showers and other celebrations.
“It’s nice to see teammates succeed in real life,” Cerquettini said.
POWER PLAY
The whistle blows at Jack Bulik Park where the Divas play.
Players slam into each other. Bodies hit the ground, then rise. It’s not a sport for the meek.
“I had two young sons and my life centered around being a mom and a wife,” said Beaumont’s Heather “Vi Vicious” Jimenez, a human resources manager. “I didn’t really have an identity for myself.”
Then Jimenez saw a Facebook posting for a Riverside derby team. She started playing and got hooked.
Asked if it’s about women empowerment Jimenez said, “One hundred percent, it is. My family has commented about my growth as a woman. Before it wasn’t easy for me to say, ‘No’ or ‘Here’s what I think should happen.’ But now I make waves. And waves are kind of fun to ride.”
