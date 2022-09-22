The 18th annual Women 4 Hope Charity Golf Tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, on the Sun Lakes Executive Golf Course. Participation is open to all women golfers (no handicap or club affiliation necessary). Residents may invite visitors to play on their team.
After an 18-hole scramble with some twists along the way, the lady golfers will enjoy luncheon in the Sun Lakes Restaurant followed by both live and silent auctions, and, of course, the announcement of winning teams.
Proceeds from the tournament and auctions will benefit the Banning Lady Broncos golf team, the San Jacinto Junior College Lady Eagles golf team and the Banning House of Hope.
Due to the generosity of many at Women 4 Hope 2021, each of these groups was presented a check for $3,500.
The Women 4 Hope Committee, Diane Spence, Evon Montague, Karen Daniels, Bea Mercado, Judy Jones, Soni Jackson and Kay Rawle, are busy planning another successful event for this year.
Groups, clubs and individuals may donate for tee signs supporting the event on the course. Donations are also needed for the auctions.
Those who are interested in supporting Women 4 Hope in any way, or want to participate in the tournament, can call Kay Rawle at (951) 750-2989 or email at jrawle@dc.rr.com. Flyers are in both of the pro shops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.