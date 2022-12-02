The Redlands East Valley (REV) High football team, heading into Thanksgiving, was filled with the spirit of the season.
The Wildcats on Monday, Nov. 21, volunteered with the County of San Bernardino to help distribute turkeys and all the trimmings to the less fortunate.
“Our kids worked hard, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it,” REV coach Gavin Pachot said.
REV was winless in 2022 but was a young team. Pachot, a former Fontana High star, hopes the experience will benefit the players.
“Our boys are still young at heart,” he said. “They still have a lot of growing up to do. I hope this experience will stay with them for a lifetime and they can pay it forward.”
MATER DEI OPENING
St. John Bosco of Bellflower defeated Mater Dei of Santa Ana 24-22 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 football title game at the Rose Bowl. The Braves will face Serra of San Mateo next week at Saddleback College for the CIF-State Open title.
The Brave victory came in riveting fashion. St. John Bosco stopped a Mater Dei two-point conversion try one yard from the end zone with 3:08 left, then ran out the clock on offense.
Now that Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson has announced his retirement, many names have been published as being possible successors to the long-time coach. I’ll toss out another – Steven Lo, the offensive coordinator at St. John Bosco.
The Monarchs might prefer to hire an MD guy, but Lo is brilliant and has been a head coach at Gilroy High and the offensive coordinator (OC) and assistant coach at Serra of San Mateo. He has been the St. John Bosco OC since 2018.
TEAM TO BEAT
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team is formidable, as the Cougars proved last week with a 79-29 season-opening victory against Heritage of Menifee.
Senior point guard Jada Long led the Cougars with 18 points and five Beaumont players scored eight points or more. But there’s more.
On the Cougar bench in street clothes was sophomore guard Kiara Williams. Williams has moved back to the Pass area from Las Vegas. She is quick and a deft passer and should help Beaumont once she gets eligible.
T-BIRDS PERFECT
The Yucaipa High basketball teams started quickly.
The Thunderbird boys opened with a 3-0 record through the end of last week. Yucaipa defeated Summit of Fontana 62-56, Xavier Prep of Palm Desert 54-40 and Claremont 59-42.
Through three games Nathan Hernandez was leading Yucaipa in scoring with 19.7 points per game, followed by Adam Cano (11 ppg), Nathan MacMillan (9.7), Malik Young (7.7), Jacob Homan (6.0) and Tristan Doty (5.0).
The Yucaipa girls also won their opener, 48-40 against Shadow Hills of Indio.
BLACKHAWK WATCH
Citrus Valley High boys’ basketball is another team to watch.
The Blackhawks dropped their season opener 64-66 to Hillcrest of Riverside. But Citrus Valley won its next three, 73-31 against Sultana of Hesperia, 68-34 against La Quinta and 58-48 against Xavier Prep.
ARANDA ERA BEGINS
Mike Aranda, as previously reported, has taken over for Bill Berich as the Redlands East Valley boys basketball coach.
The Wildcats were at .500 through the end of last week. They opened the season with a 67-63 victory against former powerhouse Chino Hills. Then came a 52-49 loss to Norco, a 66-42 victory against Twentynine Palms, and a 62-47 loss to Vista Murrieta.
It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats improve during the 2022-23 season.
HICKEY TO USC
Yucaipa High junior outfielder Wes Hickey has committed to USC, according to the Yucaipa High baseball Twitter account.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
