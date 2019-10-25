Week 9 football preview: Banning predicted to triumph over Indio

Banning High School football will spend Friday evening under the stars in the desert as they face off against the Indio High School Rajahs (1-7, 1-4).
After a rough start to the beginning of the season, the Broncos have gone 4-1 in their Desert Valley League play, bringing them to a 4-4 overall season record.
This week they plan to break past the .500 average with a win over Indio.
“We take it one day and one game at a time,” says Coach Qua’sand Lewis Jr., of how his team prepares each week.
That strategy has been working for them these last few weeks as they won their last three games.
The Broncos have been working hard to build up their defense and shut down their opponents’ offensive teams.
In their past three games combined, the Broncos defense have held their opponents to only 19 points, while the Bronco offensive has racked up an even 100 points.
“This year we have focused on our defense playing hard,” says Coach Lewis about where they invested much of their effort. “Our defense travels. We have a sound defense.”
Banning’s offensive line has worked hard as well this season.
Their offense has spent much of its time working on their rushing game and seems to favor running the ball more than passing.
“We run the ball really well,” Lewis says. “We intend to keep that recipe.”
Leading up to this week’s game against the Rajahs, Lewis knows it is going to be a hard-fought battle.
“It is going to be a tough game but we had a good week of practice,” says Coach Lewis about this week’s preparations.
It is shaping up to be a tough game for the Broncos as they lean on their running against tough Rajah defense.
The Rajahs have been able to break through the line of every other team and get to their quarterback stopping their advance.
Indio’s defense has an impressive 17 quarterback-sacks this season, which is nearly double the national average.
Despite what appears to be a strong Rajah defense, Coach Lewis has confidence in his team.
“It is going to be a group effort. We are one family, one team,” says Coach Lewis. “We play a good brand of football.”
The Broncos meet the Rajahs at 7 p.m. tonight at Indio High School in Indio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.