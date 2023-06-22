They were Wednesday night lights instead of Friday and it’s only June. But there were still footballs in the air last week at Banning High.
Some passes were completed while some sailed over their targets. The main thing is four teams theoretically improved at a 7-on-7 football event and linemen’s competition.
New Banning coach Jake Knesel ran the show with his Broncos on hand, along with Arrowhead Christian Academy, Carter of Rialto, and San Gorgonio of San Bernardino.
Knesel took over the Banning job from departed Broncos’ coach John Tyree. The new Bronco coach is a Banning resident and the former football and baseball head coach at Arroyo Valley in San Bernardino.
“It was good to go against different teams and to see the kids step up against competition,” Knesel said. “It’s always good to see the kids against someone different — you don’t always see their true colors when they’re going against their buddies every day.”
Asked what challenges the Broncos face after last year’s 3-7 season, Knesel said, “We’re young. We have four seniors. But there’s a lot of good pieces and we’re just trying to put the puzzle together.”
Watching from the sideline was new Banning athletic director Brandon Mason who is a former Redlands East Valley High basketball player and a Highland resident.
Mason spoke to the team following the workout.
“I love the atmosphere here tonight,” Mason said. “I want you guys to be an example to all the other kids on campus. There’s a lot of potential here — some of it untapped — but you have to show up.”
Mason said he thinks Knesel has a “fantastic vision” for the Banning program and is excited to have the former Arroyo Valley coach and ex-Beaumont assistant on the Banning campus as a teacher in the fall.
“He was an assistant under the highly respected Jeff Steinberg at Beaumont, and I think he’s the perfect person for this job at this time,” Mason said of Knesel.
Banning junior receiver Earl Dunahoo likes what he sees so far.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement,” Dunahoo said. “But there are a lot of positives. I’m loving the discipline [under Knesel] and the work that he’s making us do. Things are strict and the coaches are changing the culture [of the program].”
Arrowhead Christian running back/middle linebacker Caden Rossi thought the gathering was beneficial.
“I thought it went really well,” Rossi said. “I think everyone got some good [repetitions] in. It’s good to see where our team is right now after only a week-and-a-half.”
Looking impressive while tossing several touchdown passes was 6-foot senior ACA quarterback Connor Thuilliez, a former Aquinas High of San Bernardino player.
ACA went 8-5 overall last season and finished third in the Mesquite League behind Capistrano Valley Christian and Linfield Christian of Temecula.
