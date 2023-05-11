The University of Redlands softball team tied for the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title with Chapman and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps after the final day of conference competition. All three of the teams finished with 14-7 conference records.
Redlands won the first game of a doubleheader with Occidental, 8-0.
Kalyn Kershner and Avery Duran both had two hits. Brianna Garcia threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball for her sixth win.
The Bulldogs lost the second game against Occidental 4-1.
Alexis Campos had a pair of hits and an RBI for Redlands. Ally Forbel took the loss in the circle after pitching four innings and not allowing a run.
The Bulldogs enter the SCIAC tournament as the No. 3 seed.
REV falls to Yucca Valley
The Redlands East Valley boys’ tennis team lost to Yucca Valley 11-7 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Yucca Valley advanced to play Long Beach Wilson in the second round.
Eagles defeat Orange
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team beat Orange 8-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game. Ethin Bingaman pitched five innings of shutout ball to get the win.
Goodwin signs
Arrowhead Christian beach volleyball player Kayla Goodwin has signed with Masters University.
Woo wins
Arrowhead Christian Academy (ACA) golfer Scott Woo won the Ambassador League finals by shooting a 146 (73, 73) to finish eight strokes ahead of the field. ACA’s Sebastian Carrillo (fifth, 79 and 79) and Diego Carrillo (ninth, 80 and 82) also finished in the Top 10.
Yucaipa edged
The Grand Terrace softball team defeated Yucaipa 14-13 in a section first-round playoff game. Yucaipa (13-13) scored nine runs over the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Titans.
Victoria Yeager-Cabrera had three hits and Ivy Walker and Kaylanie Rodriguez had two hits each for Yucaipa. Yeager-Cabrera drove in four runs and Rodriguez three.
Blackhawks lose
The Citrus Valley High baseball team lost a CIF-Southern Section playoff game to Quartz Hill, 5-3.
Matthew Bline, Keedan Nadeau, Marcus Moyer and Dane Lujan all had a hit for Citrus Valley (18-10). Nadeau drove in two runs and Bline one.
Andrew Galindo had three hits and an RBI for Quartz Hill.
REV defeats Summit
The Redlands East Valley baseball team defeated Summit of Fontana 3-1 in a CIF-Southern Section playoff game.
Ryan Halamicek pitched an eight-hitter in going the distance on the mound, striking out four and walking nobody. He gave up one earned run.
Justin Granado had two hits to pace REV and Halamicek, Dayton Thompson, Tyler Albanese, Isaac Miller, Cole Dabbs and Julian Duran had one hit each.
Banning wins
The Banning High baseball team defeated Santa Rosa Academy of Menifee 1-0 in a CIF-Southern Section playoff game.
Broncos fall short
The Banning High softball team lost to Colton 12-2 in a CIF-Southern Section playoff game.
Eva Leivas and Nichelle Wayman led Banning with two hits each.
