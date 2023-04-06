The University of Redlands women’s water polo team defeated Whittier for the first time since 2013, 7-5.
Hannah Long, Courtney Swain and Emma Parker each scored twice for Redlands. Danielle Cary and Anika Lundbaek each had steals.
Redlands blanks Poets
The University of Redlands women’s tennis team defeated Whittier 9-0.
Redlands got doubles wins from Kendall Bolock of Yucaipa and Olivia Rockwood (8-0), Kiana Brady and Christine O’Brien (8-3), and Mia Goldstein and Gabby Rockwood (8-2).
Earning singles wins were Liv Rockwood (6-1, 6-3), Goldstein (6-0, 6-0), O’Brien 6-0, 6-2, Karly Rojas (6-4, 7-5), and Eve Laurent (6-0, 6-0).
Eagles win
The Arrowhead Christian golf team defeated Aquinas of San Bernardino 223-310. Diego Carrillo nabbed medalist honors with a 43.
Gillis to LaVerne
Arrowhead Christian football player Kasey Gillis signed a letter-of-intent to play at the University of LaVerne.
Cajon no-hits Terriers
The Redlands High softball team fell to Cajon of San Bernardino 5-0. Jada Villegas pitched a no-hitter for Cajon, striking out 14. Mercedes Alba had two hits and an RBI for Cajon.
Villegas committed in October to Brigham Young University.
Cajon blanks Terriers
The Redlands High baseball team lost 1-0 to Cajon. Garrett Bougie pitched a complete-game shutout for the Cowboys.
Yucaipa defeats Canyon
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Canyon of Canyon Country 2-1.
Makenna Pettey had two hits and two RBI for Yucaipa and Ivy Walker and Rylee Esber each had a hit.
Hailey Altenhof earned the pitching win for the Thunderbirds.
Beaumont edged
The Beaumont High softball team fell to Murrieta Mesa 1-0.
Jayde Pagdilao had two hits for Beaumont and Reese Medina had one.
Cambria Salmon pitched a six-inning one-hitter for Beaumont. She struck out three and walked four.
REV downs Oak Hills
The Redlands East Valley softball team defeated Oak Hills of Hesperia 5-4.
Brooke Martinez had three hits for REV and Grace Twente had two hits and two RBI.
Piper Silvestre got the win in the circle, surrendering seven hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out two and walking three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.