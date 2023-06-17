University of Redlands football camp a hit

Quarterbacks backpedaled and studied their progressions, receivers ran routes and made finger-tip grabs, and linemen, running backs, linebackers and defensive backs went through their paces.
It all happened on Thursday, June 1, at Ted Runner Stadium. The occasion was the University of Redlands football camp for high school players. The seven-day camp has existed for about 20 years.
“One great thing is we get kids on campus,” University of Redlands coach Jim Good said. “We’ll have over 2,000 guys here. They get a chance to see the University of Redlands and a chance to see what we’re all about.”
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and his staff were there, conspicuous in their black-and-orange shirts. There were also coaches from Idaho, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Weber State, Cal State Sacramento, Nevada and others.
Pacific-12 coaches scheduled to visit this week were UCLA’s Chip Kelly, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, Washington State’s Jake Dickert, Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Arizona’s Jedd Fisch.
Standing on the visitors’ sideline was former National Football League receiver Anthony Miller, a five-time All-Pro who caught 63 touchdown passes in a career with the Chargers, Broncos and Cowboys. Miller was watching his son, Alexander, a John Muir High of Pasadena receiver.
“It’s good for the kids — really good,” Miller said. “It gives them a chance to compete and step up their game. And there’s a lot of [college] coaches out here.”
Hundreds of players in gray and maroon Redlands T-shirts sprinted and backpedaled and juked. They included stars from powerhouse St. John Bosco of Bellflower.
Social media has been lit with campers telling of their experiences.
“Had a great day at the @UofR_Football camp,” Aquinas High of San Bernardino player Marcus Mcgeilberry tweeted. “Was able to talk to a couple of colleges today.”
“Another great night @UofR_Football camp,” tweeted Shane Klingelberg of Chaparral High in Temecula. “Thank you again to all the coaches who spent time working with me.”
Good said the Bulldogs get roughly half of their players from the camp. Former University of Redlands star quarterback Nathan Martinez from Yucaipa High was a camper for four years. Current Bulldog defensive back Andre Owens from Santa Fe High in Pico Rivera is another who camped at Redlands.
As for Matt Steinmann, he’s just trying to break into the starting lineup at Redlands High.
“It went good,” Steinmann said of the camp. “I got to play in front of a lot of people and it’s good to get myself out there and get better. I’m an inside linebacker, so I did drills and some 7 on 7.”
Zinging passes was Beaumont High standout quarterback Christopher Cooper. Cooper is noticeably trimmer and stronger at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds (down from 205) thanks to an off-season of lifting, running and dieting.
“I loved it,” Cooper said of the camp. “I had a lot of fun and it was good to see where I stand among a lot of other quarterbacks. And I got some input from some coaches and advice on how I can have the best season possible.”
Following a successful first day, Good was upbeat.
“I get feedback from a lot of thankful kids who are excited they can compete and from coaches who are able to see these kids,” he said. “It’s a win for the players, a win for the coaches, and a win for our institution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.