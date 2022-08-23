The University of Redlands held groundbreaking for the Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center on Monday, Aug. 8.
The venue will feature 12 lighted courts on a post-tension, concrete playing surface. The men’s and women’s teams will be able to play simultaneously.
“Having state-of-the-art facilities like this clearly shows our prospective student-athletes how important we consider these programs in our students’ experiential learning,” Newkirk said on the school’s website.
Under Verdieck, the Bulldogs won 15 national championships, won 369 matches in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with only 20 losses, and captured 24 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships in 26 years.
Whittemore steps down
University of Redlands men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach and associate director of athletics for compliance Leslie Whittemore has stepped down, said the school’s website.
“I will cherish my memories of Bulldog Aquatics,” Whittemore said. “The student athlete and colleague connections are what I will miss most. I am excited to watch more of my own kids’ athletic pursuits, and cheer on the Dawgs from the stands.”
The men’s program under Whittemore won seven SCIAC titles and the women nabbed three.
Opening games set
High school football starts this week with four teams in the Century Group area playing games.
In games set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Murrieta Mesa is at Beaumont, Yucaipa is at Palm Springs, and San Jacinto visits Redlands East Valley. Arrowhead Christian Academy (ACA) hosts Arroyo Valley of San Bernardino at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A full slate of games commences on Friday, Aug. 26. ACA is at Notre Dame of Riverside, Rancho Verde of Moreno Valley is at Citrus Valley, Yucaipa is at Silverado of Victorville, Redlands is at King of Riverside, and Los Osos is at Redlands East Valley. All games are at 7 p.m.
Area teams compete in tournaments
Several tournaments highlighted the opening of high school volleyball season.
In Fontana, Roosevelt of Eastvale won the title of the Steeltown Classic defeated Beaumont in the title match.
At Citrus Valley, Great Oak prevailed in the Gold Division. The Wolfpack knocked off Hemet and Bonita in bracket play to capture the title.
Arrowhead Christian won the Silver Division at Citrus Valley, which included defeating Citrus Valley 25-16, 25-12.
Norco hosted the Mountain View Classic, which included Redlands. The Terriers went 3-2, losing to Etiwanda 28-26 and Norco 25-16, 25-23. Redlands defeated Diamond Ranch, La Sierra of Riverside and Western Christian of Upland.
