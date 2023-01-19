It is not anything as grand as the Los Angeles Galaxy, but a soccer team is coming to Redlands.
Last week the United Soccer League announced that Redlands will be the latest club to join the USL Two.
“Our ownership group is extremely proud of its roots in Redlands,” said Redlands Football Club CEO Travis Spalding by news release. “We want to give back to the community by providing a team they can rally around for years to come.”
Redlands Football Club is a pre-professional team, Spalding said. It will consist of NCAA-eligible players culled from area colleges like the University of Redlands, UC Riverside, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State San Bernardino.
“The players are not getting paid,” said Spalding, who was careful to say it is not a professional or semi-professional team. “We’re providing extra playing time for college players because the NCAA season is not very long.”
The team’s home is Dodge Field on the campus of Redlands High. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be season-ticket packages.
The season runs from May through July.
The club already has a logo, and it’s a handsome one. It includes the nearby mountains and the citrus industry – the crop that propelled Redlands into prosperity.
Spalding is the team’s CEO and head of marketing. Spalding and fellow Redlands High grad Ryan Whiley founded the team, along with Christopher Driscoll and Rajat Khare.
“We think this will appeal to the whole community,” Spalding said. “It will have a family focus. People from all over Redlands will be able to come to the games with their families and experience a safe environment.”
The USL is tickled to welcome the new club.
“We’re so excited that everyone at Redlands FC wants to get their club started in USL Two,” said Joel Nash, a USL official. “This is a group that is extremely motivated to bring incredible soccer that the Redlands community will be proud to cheer for.”
Soccer is popular in Redlands. The city’s three large public high schools – Redlands, Redlands East Valley and Citrus Valley – have been strong in the sport over the years. Former national soccer star Landon Donovan grew up playing in the city.
Asked what sort of attendance the club will shoot for, Spalding said, “We’re hoping for 1,000 a game — that’s the big dream. Several hundred would be the bare minimum and at least 500 would be good.”
The venture is not cheap. There is a $50,000 expansion fee to join the league, and that’s before a coach is paid and uniforms are purchased. Investors and sponsors will be sought.
Success will take some creativity. University of Redlands football does a stellar job of attracting fans through various special nights. The Redlands Football Club would do well to follow this model of getting children and their paying parents into the stadium.
Just as vital, the club will need to market to more than Redlands. Nearby cities like Yucaipa, Beaumont, Banning, Fontana, San Bernardino, Highland, Colton, Rialto, Bloomington and Riverside are all into soccer. The more fans who can be attracted from outside Redlands, the better.
The club’s colors are maroon and cream. Just in case you’re looking ahead.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.