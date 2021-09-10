BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
The Banning High football team dropped its opening game, to host West Valley, 27-6 on Thursday night, Sept. 2.
“We spotted them 27 points in the first half and made every mistake known to man, but we won the second half 6-0,” Broncos’ coach and Redlands resident John Tyree said. “It was just too little, too late.”
The Broncos know all about adversity, from former coach Pete Smolin leaving the job after coaching just three games in the 2021 spring season, to the players struggling to adjust to disciplined “new” coach Tyree who is 82 years old, to both their scrimmage and scheduled opener a week later with Canyon Springs being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Some players had to be quarantined when deemed to have been too close on the seating chart to a student who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Marion Ancich (the late, great Santa Fe Springs St. Paul coach) said, ‘If you don’t have any problems, then you’re not living,” Tyree said. “Well, we’re livin’ now.”
Topping everything off is high-flying rival Beaumont (3-0) coming to Banning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 for the renewal of the “War for the Wheel” game, the oldest rivalry contest in Riverside County, dating back to 1923. It was not played last year due to the pandemic.
“We’re well aware they’re a good team, with their quarterback from Banning,” Tyree said with a laugh. “It’s a sign of the times.”
Tyree will coach against the man who replaced him at A.B. Miller, Jeff Steinberg, for the first time.
Kaden Tamez scored Banning’s only touchdown against West Valley on a 2-yard run. He played well all over the field, Tyree said.
Tyree was also impressed with quarterback Solomon Nicolas and linemen Xavier Davis and Anthony Patino.
Johno Montes played well, too, but broke his hand and will sit out six weeks.
If Tyree were back in his native Oklahoma, he could punch up Lynn Anderson’s “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” on the juke box.
The second half went well for Banning, though.
“We got a lot done in the second half and we’re pleased about that,” Tyree said.
Staff Writer John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
