Bustos and Mays

Beaumont High's Kaitlyn Bustos (left) and Leah Mays signed their letters last week.

 Photo courtesy of Beaumont High School athletics

Beaumont High athletes put pen to paper last week by signing National Letters of Intent to attend colleges.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, was the first day of the early signing period for high school athletes in sports other than football to sign.

Signing ceremonies were held at schools throughout the Century Media Group coverage area, including at Beaumont High.

Signing for the Cougars were Kaitlin Bustos (girls’ soccer, Southern Utah) and Leah Mays (softball, Oregon State).

