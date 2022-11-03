The University of Redlands football team defeated Pomona-Pitzer 27-24 in overtime last week on quarterback Tyler Tremain’s 27-yard touchdown run.
Tremain’s dash sent Bulldog players racing onto the field in celebration.
Redlands rallied from a 21-point deficit to tie the game.
The comeback began with a Tremain touchdown pass to Seth Weller with 9:33 left in the third quarter.
Evan Aguon’s 28-yard fourth-quarter punt return led to a 1-yard flip from Tremain to Aguon to put Redlands down by one score.
Then a fourth-down stop by Jax Lee and Craig Hunter on Sagehen QB Skylar Noble turned the ball over to Redlands on downs.
The Bulldogs had 3:37 left to try to tie the score. Tremain connected with Michael Mindnich and Joseph Rosales for key gains. Finally, Tremain rambled 14 yards for the touchdown to tie the game 21-21.
Pomona-Pitzer kicked a 22-yard field goal to take a 24-21 lead in OT. That led to Tremain’s winning run.
Tremain, a freshman from Folsom High, passed for 160 yards and rushed for 68. Mindnich had 64 yards receiving.
Hunter led Redlands with 12 tackles and Jacob Sega added 10 and Luke Purcella nine.
Redlands (3-5 overall, 3-1 in Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference) had no penalties while Pomona-Pitzer (6-2, 3-1) had 10 for 87 yards.
Redlands travels to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a 1 p.m. game.
