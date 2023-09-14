Travis Tomsen, 31, is the new Beaumont High baseball coach, replacing Jason Whittle.
Whittle stepped down following last season.
Tomsen is a teacher in the Beaumont Unified School District. He has experience as a head varsity baseball coach, at Indio High.
“I just want to bring back that feel for baseball as part of the community,” said Tomsen, who lives in Cherry Valley. “We want to see how we can give back through baseball.”
Tomsen said his program will be a mixture of traditional values and modern analytics.
Beaumont went 4-19 overall last season.
Tomsen said he will work to build relationships with those in and around the program, including parents.
Asked about the intensity of the parents in today’s game, Thomsen said, “Intensity is OK because it shows they are passionate. As long as they have the players’ best interests in mind, I’m OK with intensity.”
Tomsen teaches physical education at Mountain View Middle School, close to the Beaumont High campus. His wife (Lauren Tomsen) also teaches in the district.
The couple has two young daughters — Rory who is 2 ½, and Joey who is 1.
Before Indio, Tomsen was the athletic director and a physical education teacher at Entrepreneur High School in Highland.
He has a master’s degree with an emphasis on PE teaching and coaching from Cal Baptist University in Riverside.
Tomsen, who mainly pitched during his baseball career, was a part of the mound efforts at Martin Luther King High in Riverside, Riverside City College, the University of Hawaii at Manoa and at Vanguard University of Southern California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.