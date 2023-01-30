Palms swayed gently in a slight breeze. The snowcapped mountains glistened in the distance.
Several hundred alumni, donors, players and friends of University of Redlands tennis gathered on Saturday, Jan. 28. Some wore faded letterman jackets from their youth. All were there for the unveiling of the Jim Verdieck Tennis Center and to honor the venue’s namesake.
The facility’s blue synthetic surfaces dazzled. The speakers paid just the right amount of homage to the supporters who made the project happen and the man it honors.
Verdieck coached football and tennis at the university. His 1956 football team went 10-0, the only unbeaten football team in school history. His tennis teams went 921-281 between 1947 and 1984. They captured 15 NCAA Division III titles, 24 NAIA championships in 26 years, and 34 Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference titles.
His small-school Bulldogs won 300 matches against Division 1 teams, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and his alma mater, Stanford, where he played in the 1941 Rose Bowl football game. His sons brought his letterman jacket from that game as proof of the team’s 21-13 victory against Nebraska, its 10-0 record and its “Wow Boys” moniker.
“It’s an honor to pay tribute to Bulldog tennis and our late coach, Jim Verdieck,” university president Krista Newkirk said.
“This is a great, fantastic location,” Danny O’Brien said. “Why did we do this project at this location? Because of the orange groves and the snow-capped mountains and the great tennis that was played here from 1930 through 1980. This location was important to the Southern California tennis scene during that golden era. And this venue is payback to the gentleman who played such a big role in my life.”
Next were Verdieck’s sons, Randy and Doug.
“The night coach died, my sister called at 3 a.m. and I knew it wasn’t good,” Randy said. “Then I talked to my brother Doug at 3:30 a.m. and he was sobbing.”
Randy told how his father’s father left the family when Jim was 11, sending the young boy to work. Somehow, he found time at Colton High to earn 12 varsity letters as he starred in football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
Then came San Bernardino Valley College and two years at Stanford, where he played in the Rose Bowl and was the intramural tennis champion. Later he joined the military and won a Distinguished Flying Cross. Everywhere he went, success.
“This blows me away,” Doug said of the new venue. “My dad said that he didn’t recruit champions, he made them. Like Erik Michelsen, who wasn’t among the Top 6 players when he got here but became the NCAA Division 3 champion.”
Doug told of his dad suffering a heart attack in 1979 but holding off until after Redlands won the national title to have heart bypass surgery.
As for the venue, it was bouquets all around, including from former Bulldog coach Geoff Roche who called it a “transformational facility.”
Said Redlands women’s player Gabby Rockwood, “This is such a special place and I’ve met my best friends that I’ll have for the rest of my life right here. This is such an upgrade. And it’s cool that we’ll be the first generation to play here.”
