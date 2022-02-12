BY JOHN MURPHY
Three Beaumont High football players made the All-CIF-Southern Section D5 team. They are receiver Gabriel Nunez, defensive tackle Kevin Palacios, and quarterback Chris Cooper.
Nunez, a senior, caught 137 passes for 1,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Palacios, also a senior, made 56 tackles including 21 tackles for loss. He had 4.5 sacks.
Cooper, a sophomore, completed 269 passes in 382 attempts for 3,610 yards and 35 touchdowns with interceptions.
Regionally, numerous area players made a squad.
In Division 2, Cajon’s Ethan Powell made the team at linebacker.
Citrus Valley offensive lineman James Burke made the Division 3 team.
Two Yucaipa High football players made the Division 6 team.
The honored players were running back Emmanuel “JoJo” Barajas and defensive lineman Nick Juarez.
Aquinas put eight players on the D7 team and Jordan Brusig of Redlands was named the Championship Coach.
Aquinas freshman running back JoJo Solis was named the Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Marco Perez was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Other Falcons named to the team were linemen Junior Taase Faumui, Tui Hala, and Alex McCallister; receivers Cesar Fernandez and Kaden Willerford; and quarterback Dre Robles.
Indian Springs put eight players on the D14 team.
The Coyotes were led by defensive linemen Byron Jones who was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Other Coyotes named to the D14 team were linemen Markel Wooden and Salvador Vazaquez; running back/linebacker Sam Gambrah Jr.; defensive back Luke Atlas; linebacker Nimeone Neal; running back/wide receiver Darren Harris; and wide receiver Jessie Jiminez.
