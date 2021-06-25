BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Cajon High’s Shyheim Parm is the most valuable player of the All-Citrus Belt League basketball team, as chosen by league coaches.
Beaumont’s Isaiah Espinoza (14.4 points per game, 2.8 assists per game) made the first team and his teammate Caden Stines (10 ppg) landed on the second team.
“Isaiah didn't get a lot of playing time last season, only playing in 18 games as a sophomore on a senior-led team and had more turnovers than points scored,” Beaumont coach Jon Florence said. “He only averaged .8 points per game last season, so to step into that role and score over 14 points a game this year as our leading scorer was very impressive.”
Regarding Stines, Florence said, “Caden was a JV player last season so for him to come in after the pandemic and have some really big games for us scoring-wise, I thought that showed a lot. To go from JV to averaging 10 points per game is quite a feat, especially in this type of year.”
Beaumont’s Aaron Delgado (5.4 ppg, 4.4 rebounds per game, 4.8 assists per game) earned honorable mention.
Here is the entire team:
Most Valuable Player
Shyheim Parm, Cajon, junior
First team
Isaiah Espinoza, Beaumont, junior; Da Sean Stevens, Redlands East Valley, junior; Luke Mathis, REV, junior; Jonathan Stradford, Yucaipa, senior; Michael Joaquin, Yucaipa, senior; Jacob Taylor, Citrus Valley, junior; Nate Coppi, Citrus Valley, senior; Jason Bell, Redlands, senior; Riley Robinson, Cajon, junior; Cameron Davis-Lewis, Cajon, junior.
Second team
Darrell Green, REV, freshman; Timmy Cavarno, senior, REV; Mitchell Carpentier, senior, Yucaipa; Elijah Hester, Redlands, junior; Caden Stines, Beaumont, junior; Kyle Wallace, Citrus Valley, junior; Jovanni Hardrick, Cajon, junior; Maika Esau, Cajon, junior.
Honorable mention
Donovan Barajas, REV, senior; Elijah Hall, Yucaipa, senior; Nico Salvador, Redlands, senior; Aaron Delgado, Beaumont, senior; Kentrail Johnson, Citrus Valley, senior.
