BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Beaumont High junior setter Madeline Brown has been named the most valuable player on the All-Citrus Belt League volleyball first team. Joining Brown on the first team were her Cougar teammates Avery McIntyre and Vivian Lisboa. Beaumont was the champion of the CBL in its first year in the league. Yucaipa placed three players on the first team – Kaitlyn Busby, Sara Graham, and Phoebie Miller. Julia Tolstova and Kailie Flores from Redlands made the first team as well. Cajon, which did not make the postseason, placed three players on the
first team – Sarai Ross, Mya Dalpiaz, and Trinity Gonzales.
