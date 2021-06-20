BY JOHN MURPHY
Yucaipa High junior Jacob Reimer was named the Most Valuable Player of the recently released All-Citrus Belt League baseball team.
Reimer is a Cal State Fullerton commit. He hit .440 with seven home runs and 33 runs batted in.
Twenty of his hits were for extra bases.
“I can see him getting picked in the draft (as a senior),” Yucaipa coach Ralph Grajeda said. “I could understand a major league scout’s interest in him.”
League champion Yucaipa put seven players on the first team.
Beaumont placed one on the first team, senior Seth Gregory; and one on the second team, senior Alec Bressler.
Earning honorable mention for Beaumont was junior Anson Kraut.
Gregory hit .361 with nine runs batted in. Bressler hit .303 with nine RBI. Kraut hit .343.
Regarding Gregory, Beaumont coach Jason Whittle said, “He was our top hitter all year. He played multiple positions and is a four-year letterman that led by example. He also made the IEBCA all-county all-star team.”
“Alec is a great athlete with high character that is a team leader. He hit in the 3-hole all year and provided stability to our offense.”
“Anson is an exceptional athlete that has a ton of potential. He plays slot receiver in football and center field in baseball. He was our leadoff hitter and will continue to get better. He should be a top senior next year.”
Here is the complete team:
Most Valuable Player
Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa, junior
First team
Seth Gregory, Beaumont, senior; Sebastian Flores, Cajon, senior; Cristian Leos, Cajon, senior; Blake Griffin, Citrus Valley, senior; Riley Hunsaker, Citrus Valley, sophomore; Jacob Jacome, Citrus Valley, sophomore; Matt Mecate, Citrus Valley, senior; Jared Snyder, Citrus Valley, junior; Jared Benash, Redlands East Valley, senior; Chase Dabbs, REV, senior; Laviel Pickett, REV, junior; Danny Arambula, Yucaipa, freshman; Owen Egan, Yucaipa, sophomore; Carter Herrera, Yucaipa, junior; Caiden Huber, Yucaipa, senior; Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa, junior; Aiden Richert, Yucaipa, senior; Luke Scherrer, Yucaipa, sophomore.
Second team
Alec Bressler, Beaumont, senior; Garrett Bougie, Cajon, senior; Junior Burks, Cajon, senior; Michael McQueen, Cajon, junior; JD Stainaker, Cajon, junior; Devin Martinez, Citrus Valley, senior; Cy Robertson, Citrus Valley, junior; Josh Torres, Citrus Valley, sophomore; Lucas White, Citrus Valley, senior; Travis Jimenez, Redlands, junior; Arnold Regalado, Redlands, junior; Vince Rivera, Redlands, junior; Tyler Albanese, REV, sophomore; Ray Fellow, REV, senior; Wes Hickey, Yucaipa, freshman; Wyatt Doty, Yucaipa, junior.
Honorable mention
Anson Kraut, Beaumont, junior; Adam Monteon, Cajon, senior; Jacob Horner, Citrus Valley, junior; Branden Frazier, Redlands, senior; Jason Granado, REV, senior; Chase Antillon, Yucaipa, junior.
