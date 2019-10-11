Banning High School's sports are not listed on their website or on MaxPreps.

FOOTBALL

Varsity

Desert Valley league

Banning at Cathedral City on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Mountain Pass league

Hemet at Beaumont at on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

BOYS WATER POLO

Varisty

Beaumont vs. Santiago High School at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Upland High School.

Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Beaumont High School.

Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.

GIRLS GOLF

Varsity

Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Tukwet Canyon Golf Club.

Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

GIRLS TENNIS

Varsity

Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Hemet High School.

Beaumont vs. Tahquitz High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Varsity

Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Beaumont High School.

Beaumont vs. Citrus Hill High School at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.

