Banning High School's sports are not listed on their website or on MaxPreps.
FOOTBALL
Varsity
Desert Valley league
Banning at Cathedral City on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Mountain Pass league
Hemet at Beaumont at on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
BOYS WATER POLO
Varisty
Beaumont vs. Santiago High School at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Upland High School.
Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Beaumont High School.
Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.
GIRLS GOLF
Varsity
Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Tukwet Canyon Golf Club.
Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Echo Hills Golf Course.
GIRLS TENNIS
Varsity
Beaumont vs. Hemet High School at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Hemet High School.
Beaumont vs. Tahquitz High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Beaumont vs. West Valley High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Beaumont High School.
Beaumont vs. Citrus Hill High School at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Beaumont High School.
