I attended a bicycle race in Redlands last weekend and a circus broke out.
It was not “The Greatest Show on Earth” but it was in the Top 10. PT Barnum would be proud.
My first stop at the Redlands Bicycle Classic was the Expo. It was a beehive of activity.
All types of refreshment could be had. There was kettle corn, funnel cake and twisted taters. There were jumbo hot dogs wrapped in bacon too.
The Cookie Company had a booth. So did Cooper’s Coffee. The Escape Craft Brewery checked in as well. In fact, one could purchase just about anything liquid, which was fitting on this sun-splashed, 80-degree day.
The Marines were there, looking for a few good men (or women). The Redlands Fire Department and Redlands Police Department were present too. None of them tried to recruit me, which I am only now coming to grips with.
The Redlands Junior All-American team was also looking for bodies. Alas, they were not in the market for a 67-year-old. I trudged on.
There was music emanating from below the Expo. It was a group of gray-haired baby boomers that I thought was Arena Red but wasn’t. They sang a lot of Doobie Brothers songs like “Black Water.”
“Old black water, keep on rollin’
Mississippi moon, won’t you keep on shinin’ on me?”
It felt like 1976. I plopped myself down on the sidewalk and listened. It’s good work if you can get it.
A dad bopped to the music with his little girl on his shoulders. Two women danced. Me? I did what I do best – lollygagged.
There was a guy in a black T-shirt saying, “I just came to drink.” At least he was honest.
The classic rockers kept belting out the tunes — “Jesus is Just Alright” and “Sympathy for the Devil” and the old Georgia Satellites standard, “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”
I noticed several peeps in Arena Red T-shirts, including a silver-haired chap.
“Are you an Arena Red roadie?” I asked, only half-serious.
Turns out he’s in Arena Red and they were up next after Southbound. I was glad to learn the difference.
This was all before the racing started, mind you. Before the carbon fibre and spandex and dizzying colors filled the streets like a Jefferson Airplane light show.
But there were some riders milling about. I caught up with Betsabee Salomon and Jaqueline Tamez of Pato Bike. They are Mexican and my Spanish is not so bueno, but I did my best. I learned they fancy the hot weather, think the people are great, and have enjoyed the food, especially the hamburgers.
Next up was bright-faced Ashley Frye of Cynisca Cycling.
“I’m from Austin, Texas,” Frye said. “Yee-haw. I love it here. It’s well organized and I like all the different stages. It gives you a chance to shine whether you’re a climber or a sprinter. And I love walking around the downtown and visiting the boutiques and coffee shops.”
Then Frye excused herself and I had to leave as well. En route to my car someone was giving away free oranges and I grabbed one. It was a Redlands kind of day.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
