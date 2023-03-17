The Redlands High baseball team defeated Cajon 2-1. Gavin Duenez pitched five innings and gave up one run and Brayden Hazeltine pitched two innings and got the save. Fernando Valdez and Jayden Rose each had a hit and an RBI.
ACA wins
The Arrowhead Christian softball team beat Ontario Christian 13-3. Bethany Wilkes hit a two-run home run.
Broncos lose
The Banning High softball team fell to Indio 12-3. Nichelle Wayman led Banning with three hits and Eva Leivas and Alexzandria Roosevelt had two hits each.
Salmon blanks Blackhawks
The Beaumont High softball team defeated Citrus Valley 3-0. Cambria Salmon pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 while walking nobody. Leah Mays led Beaumont with two hits.
Jenna Stevens and Neveah Martin had hits for Citrus Valley. Taylor Petty yielded seven hits and three runs (two earned) for the Blackhawks.
Citrus Valley prevails
The Citrus Valley baseball team beat Beaumont 6-0.
Marc Di Carlo, Dane Lujan, Jacob Jacome and Ivan Rodriguez each had two hits for Citrus Valley. Kade Finazzo and Derik Gerber combined on the shutout.
David Kubotsu, Kolby Martin and Gavin Nicassio each had two hits for Beaumont.
Terriers blanked
The Redlands High softball team fell to Salpointe Catholic 8-0. Two Salpointe pitchers hurled a no-hitter.
T-Birds rout Diamondbacks
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Serrano of Phelan 9-4. Kaiya Kirby had four hits and two runs batted in for Yucaipa. Kaylanie Rodriguez had one hit and two RBI. Rodriguez and Hailey Altenhof combined on a four-hitter.
Redlands wins
The University of Redlands women’s tennis team beat Christopher Newport 6-3.
The doubles teams of Kiana Brady-Christine O’Brien and Gabby Rockwood and Mia Goldstein both won.
O’Brien, Brady and Madison Sherwood each won in singles.
Eagles prevail
The Arrowhead Christian Academy boys’ golf team defeated Beaumont 218-278. Sebastian Carrillo was the medalist with a 37, followed by 44s from Diego Carrillo and Reuben Kok.
