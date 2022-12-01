Junior Julia Tolstova of league champion Redlands High has been named Most Valuable Player of the All-Citrus Belt League volleyball team.
Tolstova had 541 kills in 2022, ranking her seventh in the state.
Redlands put four players on the first team, including Tolstova. The others were seniors Maddie Brown, sophomore Saniyah Sobers and senior Isabella Farrokhi.
Cajon of San Bernardino also put three players on the first team – senior Trinity Gonzales, junior Sarai Ross and senior Mya Dalpiaz.
Senior Sara Graham made the first team for Yucaipa.
Representing Citrus Valley on the first team was Makenna Tillman. Earning first team from Redlands East Valley was Christina Muller.
FIRST TEAM
MVP – Julia Tolstova, Redlands; Trinity Gonzales, Cajon: Sarai Ross, Cajon; Riley Hopkins, Beaumont; Christina Muller, REV; Makenna Tillman, Citrus Valley; Maddie Brown, Redlands; Isabella Farrokhi, Redlands; Sara Graham, Yucaipa; Saniyah Sobers, Redlands; and Mya Dalpiaz, Cajon.
SECOND TEAM
Kilyn Hayes, Cajon: Molly Sullivan, REV; Kaley Joye, Redlands; Jessica Doty, Citrus Valley; Giselle Coley, Citrus Valley; Torey Barnthouse, Yucaipa’ Kylie Proctor, Yucaipa; Phoebie Miller, Yucaipa; Diana Castro, Redlands; Kiya Waters, Beaumont; Destiny Affor, Beaumont.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Lee, Beaumont; Adrienne Magdaleno, Cajon; Lindsey Cupersmith, Citrus Valley; Hanalei Martinez, Redlands; Devi’Arre Lucas, REV; Emilia Graham, Yucaipa.
