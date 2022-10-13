The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team defeated Beaumont 3-0.
Julia Tolstova led the Terriers with 15 kills and nine digs. Also for Redlands, Saniyah Sobers had 11 kills, three aces and six digs; Kaley Joye had three kills and two blocks; Maddie Brown had two aces, six digs and 28 assists; Bella Farrokhi had two aces; Diana Castro contributed two blocks; and Ava Avila had six digs.
The victory clinched an outright Citrus Belt League title for Redlands.
Blackhawks top REV
The Citrus Valley girls’ volleyball team defeated Redlands East Valley 3-1. The scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Jessica Doty had a big match for Citrus Valley, with 12 kills, four aces, two blocks and 19 digs. Also for the Blackhawks, Makenna Tillman had 15 kills, four aces and nine digs; Cherina Robinson had seven kills and two blocks; Jade Chen had four kills; Giselle Coley had three aces, 12 digs and 26 assists; Kailani Caloca had 15 digs; and Lindsey Cupersmith contributed seven digs.
For REV, Devi’arre Lucas led the way with 11 kills, six aces and eight digs. Also for the Wildcats, Sophia VandenBosch had six kills and seven digs; Ainsley Dyerly had three kills; Molly Sullivan had four blocks; Marianna Galvan had 11 digs and 20 assists; Breanna Routhieaux had nine digs; and Isabella Olmos had six digs.
Redlands women blank La Verne
The University of Redlands women’s soccer team defeated La Verne 3-0.
Graduate student Charlie Baum of Hesperia scored two of Redlands’ goals.
The other Redlands score came on an own goal where La Verne accidentally knocked the ball into Redlands’ goal.
