League champion Yucaipa dominated the All-Citrus Belt League girls’ water polo team named recently.
Sammi Byers of Yucaipa was named league Most Valuable Player. Joining her on the first team were her Yucaipa teammates Christine Carpenter, Isabella Landeros, Brooklyn Wagner, Jerzie Jaurigue and Ashlyn Araiza.
Also making the first team were Redlands’ Rori Center, Jennifer Lowenthal and Julia Cuevas.
Earning first team from Citrus Valley was Lauren Guereca. Beaumont’s Delaney Chrysle also made the first team.
Here is the second team: (Redlands) Sofia Shumway, Ayssa Ellis and Julia Pearne; (Beaumont) Malia Felix, Riley Fisher and Natalia Jaime; (Cajon) Pricilla Cardena and Zoey Griego; (Redlands East Valley) Juliette Leather, Ashlyn Allen and Kate Heinze.
Honorable mention: (Beaumont) Morgan Miederhoff; (Cajon) Sarah Alexander; (Citrus Valley) Vivian Lacey; (Redlands) Aubrey Stevenson); (REV) Brooklyn Mann; (Yucaipa) Esther Crandall.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Blackhawks dominate all-league
Citrus Valley High, champions of the CBL, dominated all-league girls’ soccer.
The Blackhawks’ Ava Lopez was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player. Citrus Valley’s Elizabeth Northcott was named the Defensive MVP.
Yucaipa’s Mia Mares was named the Outstanding Goalkeeper.
Citrus Valley put five other players on the first team: Natalie Thoe, Sasha Amezcua, Sabrina Benjamin, Vanessa Alcala and Mia Reed.
Earning first team from Yucaipa besides Mares were Arianna Lehman, Abbey Nevins and Claire Roybal.
Making first team from Redlands East Valley were Grace Campos, Delaney Barbee and Rylee Howard. Beaumont put two on the first team — Riley Hopkins and Ava Berger. Cajon’s Jackie Fuentes and Redlands’ Samantha Ortega round out the first team.
The second team: (Citrus Valley) Jessica Doty, Hailey Allen, Marika Lee, Kaitlyn Guerrero and Kylie McCue; (Yucaipa) Kennedy Cole, Brooke Ramirez and Catelin Hines; (REV) Arianah Sandoval, Sarai Starkweather and Kaitlyn Denney; (Beaumont) Lauren Bermudez, Sherilyn Flores Jimenez; (Cajon) Priscilla Alzaga; (Redlands) Natalie Ramirez.
Honorable mention: (Yucaipa) Halie O’Neil; (REV) Riley Simmons; (Beaumont) Norah Miller; (Cajon) Slayie Xallyavang; (Redlands) Leena Torres).
BOYS’ SOCCER
REV puts 14 on honor squad
Eight players from league champion Redlands East Valley made the All-Citrus Belt League boys’ soccer first team. Fourteen in all made one of the squads — first team, second team or honorable mention.
The list was led by REV’s Cruz Navarro, the Offensive Most Valuable Player; and Koury Khalloufi, the Defensive MVP. The Wildcats swept the top honors as Alberto Gonzalez was named the Outstanding Goalkeeper.
Other REV players on the first team were Paul Garcia, Alan Benitez, Landon Garcia, Matthew Shea and Ashton Palmer.
Earning first team from Yucaipa were Jonathan Perez, Tristin Loggia and Dominick Kowalski.
Making first team from Cajon were Leonardo Barajas, Angel Zamora and Daniel Rodas.
Beaumont’s Brandon Prince and Isai Gil made the first team.
Rounding out the first squad were Taylor Bell of Citrus Valley and Eric Napoletano of Redlands.
The second team:(REV) Leonel Avila, Logan Ashton, Matthew Thorig; Derreck Soriano, and Davinson Porto; (Cajon) Tomas Bello, Benicio Verduzco, Antonio Sanchez; (Yucaipa) Angel Romero, Diego Aparicio, Sergio Briseno; (Beaumont) Tanner Williams, Robert Patterson; (Redlands) Alex Brown.
Honorable mention: (REV) Emmett Westwick; (Cajon) Eduardo Retana; (Yucaipa) Nicholas Kendrick; (Beaumont) Nathen Medina; (Citrus Valley) Kristian Johnson; (Redlands) Quinn Pearce.
