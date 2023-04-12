The sun peeked through the clouds and the palm trees, and the Boomtown Rats sang about not liking Mondays.
That was the scene on Wednesday, April 12, as the Highland stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic finished. It was the first of five stages.
Noah Granigan of the Denver Disruptors crossed the finish first in the men’s race and thrust both arms in the air in celebration. Second-place Robin Carpenter (L39IONLa) and third-place Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon) trailed Granigan.
The race was 58.1 miles with 20 laps around a 2.8-mile circuit.
A group of six pushed to the front with six laps to go as the racers charged up Baseline.
“We just needed to be patient,” Granigan said. “We know we have a strong team, but we don’t need to force anything. We needed to conserve because we know when it comes to legs at the end, we’re confident in the depth of the team.”
Confidence was vital, Granigan said.
“We’re coming in and we haven’t raced with many of these teams all year and it’s the first day with these guys, going head-to-head against them, and seeing who’s coming out of the winter with what level. But we’re still coming in knowing our team’s strong.”
Marlies Mejias Garcia of Team TWENTY24 won the 41.3-mile, 14-lap Highland women’s race, pumping her fist as she crossed the finish line.
Each lap was 2.8 miles on a balmy, 70-degree day.
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Team TWENTY24 is one of the United States’ premier cycling teams for women.
Mejias Garcia is one of 10 professional cyclists who rides for her team.
“I feel really good,” Mejias Garcia said through an interpreter. “I was patient, just waiting for the finish. I am very excited because I’ve worked so hard to achieve first place today.”
The Cuban said preparation was a key.
“I trusted my training coming in,” she said. “All I really wanted was a good result today.”
Alia Shafi of the Fount Cycling Guild was second and Marce Prieto Castaneda of Pato Bike was third.
There was a small crash on the backside of the course. The front group was unaffected.
