It was Friday, Aug. 18, the day the high school football season kicked off in Southern California.
But in hardball-crazy Yucaipa, it’s always baseball season. That’s why the school’s new pitching coach, Kris Stevens, gathers the Thunderbird pitchers in a half-circle at a recent workout and speaks.
Stevens, 45, is a former third-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Phillies out of Fontana High. He is a balding, ruddy faced, bearded, bear of a man. And he has seen the highs and lows of our national pastime.
“It’s going to be dynamic when you pitch,” Stevens tells the Thunderbirds. “You’re going to enjoy pitching. But guys, it’s going to be a rollercoaster.”
Stevens knows. Oh, how he knows.
Back in 1996 the only thing lower than gas prices in Fontana was Stevens’ earned run average. He went 12-1 with a 0.56 ERA his senior year. The left-hander with a hard fastball and nasty curve rocked a 30-2 record for his three-year varsity career. He also hit .390 with 10 home runs.
“He was always going to be successful at whatever he tried,” said Gary Tessitore, a former Fontana player and Stevens family friend. “Everything he touched turned to gold.”
But within a few years, Stevens’ struggles began. Injuries scuttled the player’s once-promising career. The rest is a tale of heartache, trial, love, strength and success.
STEELY
Stevens grew up in blue-collar Fontana where the Hell’s Angels were founded in 1948. It was a city dominated by the Kaiser Steel Mill, which employed as many as 10,000 workers before its closure in 1983.
The pitcher’s father — John “Spotty” Stevens — was one of those 10,000.
Spotty was a paratrooper in Vietnam. His nickname came from his many freckles. He morphed from mill worker to locker-room security officer, to champion softball coach at nearby Kaiser High. The Kaiser field now bears his name.
“My dad was an amazing man,” Stevens said. “He was the best human being I’ve ever been around. He was always there for my brother [Jody] and sister [Shaylynn].”
GLORY DAYS
Kris Stevens met his future wife Mary in algebra class as a junior at Fontana High. Mary played for softball coach Dick Bruich, better known as a builder of football champions. Bruich led the Fontana Steelers to a 14-0 record and a mythical national title in 1987.
By Stevens’ sophomore year at Fontana, he was a baseball phenom. He dropped football that year to join the Kansas City Royals’ scout team.
Soon Stevens and the late Mike Torres were a devastating 1-2 varsity pitching combo. They led the Steelers to lofty national rankings — as high as No. 23 as juniors and No. 2 as seniors.
“It was a blast to go out there — two dominant pitchers throwing hard,” Stevens said. “It was phenomenal. We had relievers but we didn’t have to use them. I never came out of a game.”
Steve Hernandez was Stevens’ coach in high school. He is now a bench coach for the Inland Empire 66ers minor league team of San Bernardino. Before that he was an Angels scout.
“There’s no doubt he was a big deal,” Hernandez said of Stevens. “If he had stayed healthy …”
STRUGGLE
Rejecting a baseball scholarship to San Diego State, Stevens signed with the Phillies.
“To get drafted out of high school was surreal and amazing,” Stevens said.
The lefty went to the Martinsville (Virginia) Phillies of the Class A Appalachian League. There were also stints with the Batavia Clippers, Piedmont Boll Weevils, Clearwater Phillies, Reading Phillies and the Long Beach Breakers.
Stevens’ career record was 32-29 with a 4.44 earned run average — hindered greatly by two torn shoulder labrums. His first labrum repair was in 2000 in Reading, Penn.
(The labrum helps keep the joint in place. When the labrum tears, there is often shoulder pain or instability).
Pitching independent ball in Long Beach in 2002, Stevens had a 2-2 record and scuffled. He decided to call it a career.
“I had a young son [Cody] and I thought I’d better get a job and support my family,” Stevens said.
BREAKING GOOD
Last month Stevens sat in the backyard of his sprawling Yucaipa home. There is a runway where he gives pitching lessons. But his main job is supervisor of safety and security for the Fontana Unified School District.
“I was prideful in Fontana,” Stevens said. “It was the city I grew up in. I felt like I wanted to give back to the students.”
Parents are blamed for many of society's ills. Stevens doesn’t play that game.
“We’re here to supply lifelines,” he said. “How they were raised doesn’t matter.”
SOMETHING ABOUT MARY
Stevens excuses himself and walks inside. Mary sits down.
“Hi,” she said. “I’m fine. I bet the water works are going to start now.”
Mary is an escrow officer for a real estate company. The couple’s son, Cody, played baseball at Yucaipa High and at San Diego State before developing a brain tumor and undergoing optical nerve surgery. He’s well now and just started his last year of law school.
Asked to describe her spouse, Mary said, “He’s a strong man and very resilient. A lot of people would have turned to dark places. It’s hard to talk about. I promised I wouldn’t cry. But he’s successful now and has raised a good kid.”
Now reappeared, Stevens cracks wise.
“She’s lying,” he said. “She wishes she would have married a millionaire.”
“Well yeah, I’m not gonna lie,” Mary quips, “I want some fun too.”
The couple will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November.
PAY IT FORWARD
Decades after Kris Stevens was the next big thing, he stands in the middle of his kitchen and tries on old Phillies’ jerseys.
“I’ve gained a little weight in the 23-24 years since I played,” he said. “It might be like Chris Farley in ‘Tommy Boy.’ You know, ‘Fat Guy in a Little Coat.’”
No worries. Stevens slips on an old Phils’ shirt and — ta-da — fastens every button.
Now Stevens hopes he’s a good fit for coach Ralph Grajeda’s powerful Yucaipa baseball program.
Mary thinks so.
“Baseball is part of your life, but it’s not your whole life,” she said. “I’m glad he’s got the opportunity to share what he knows.”
Reach John Murphy at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
