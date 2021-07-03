BY JOHN MURPHY
The Inland Empire Baseball Coaches Association all-star game on Monday, June 21 was more than just a 12-8 San Bernardino County victory against Riverside County.
The game at historic Fiscalini Field was a chance for players to don their high school uniforms one more time — or for one of the last times in some cases.
The winning team even dogpiled at the end, rare for an all-star game.
While most players played their last prep game, competitors from Citrus Valley and Cajon also had CIF-State Southern California Regional games to look forward to on Tuesday, June 22.
It was a mild surprise that players from the Citrus Belt League teams took part in the all-star game.
It was a busy night for Beaumont High’s Seth Gregory who caught most of the game for Riverside County.
He not only had to get used to new teammates but also had to adapt to pitchers he never caught before.
“It’s tough because you don’t have a full season to adapt and get used to them,” Gregory said. “There were problems with the signs.
Because of the lighting we had to use body signs. We had to adapt and overcome.”
Gregory grounded out and walked in his only at-bats. He is unsure where he will play next season.
Kaiser High’s Nate Campos-Jaramillo of San Bernardino County was voted his team’s Most Valuable Player after going 2 for 2 at the plate with a three-run home run home run, knocking in four runs and getting the win in relief on the mound.
Temescal Canyon’s Nolan Smith, who hit a long, two-run home run for Riverside County, was his team’s MVP.
Riverside County led 3-0 until San Bernardino County struck back with six runs in the fourth inning on three-run homers by Summit’s David Fimbres and Campos-Jaramillo.
Riverside County reclaimed the lead with a four-run fifth inning, but SB County surged ahead for a final time with four runs in the seventh.
Redlands East Valley’s Chase Dabbs, Jared Benash and Ray Fellows played for San Bernardino County, as did Matt Mecate and Devin Martinez of Citrus Valley.
Benash was enthused to compete at the former home of the San Bernardino Spirit where former major league superstar Ken Griffey Jr. once roamed the outfield.
“It was amazing – one of the best opportunities I’ve ever had,” Benash said. “It was just good to play with guys from San Bernardino County that you don’t play with every day at your high school. It’s a blessing to be able to play here during this pandemic.”
Benash will play next season at Fullerton College.
Benash, Martinez and Mecate all had hits and Dabbs and Fellows pitched. Dabbs started on the mound for San Bernardino County and struck out two batters while yielding one run. At the plate he walked twice, stole a base, and scored a run.
“I loved the experience,” Martinez said. “I made a lot of new friends, we dogpiled after we won, and it was fun.”
