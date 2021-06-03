Beaumont softball clinches title
The Beaumont High softball team clinched the Citrus Belt League title with a 6-4 victory against Citrus Valley.
Jaelin Haynes had three hits for Citrus Valley and Anessa Jimenez, Sofia Di Carlo and Jayden Bagwell had two hits apiece.
Jasmine Placencia had a pair of hits for Beaumont and Cambria Salmon was the winning pitcher.
Later in the week, Salmon pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and hit a grand slam as Beaumont defeated REV 6-1.
Area swimmer in section swim finals
Redlands East Valley placed 25th as a team in the CIF-SS Division 2 girls swimming finals with 32 points.
Isabella Martinez-Spencer of Redlands East Valley took fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:50.99 and second in the 500 freestyle in 4:56.73.
Cheyanne Summers of Beaumont took fourth in the 100 backstroke in 56.52.
Beaumont girls win twice
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team defeated Pasadena Poly 48-38 in the CIF-SS Division 3A playoffs.
Grace Lee and Jana Roman both had 11 points for Beaumont, which improved its record to 11-4.
Earlier in the week, Beaumont topped Notre Dame 60-34 in a first-round game. Roman led Beaumont with 21 points and 18 rebounds and Lee added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
REV baseball defeats Beaumont
The Redlands East Valley High baseball team downed Beaumont 5-3. Tyler Albabese got the win on the mound and Justin Granado drove in three runs for REV.
Also for the Wildcats, Jared Benash went 2 for 3. Anson Kraut and Alec Bressler both had two hits for Beaumont.
Banning baseball defeats Coachella Valley
The Banning High baseball team defeated Coachella Valley 4-1.
Jose Sanchez allowed one run and struck out 10 in five innings for Banning.
Joseph Murrillo had a pair of hits for the Broncos.
