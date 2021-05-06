Beaumont bops Redlands
Jasmine Placencia went 3 for 3 at the plate and had two RBI to lead the Beaumont High softball team to a 13-2 victory against Redlands.
Also pacing the Cougars were Priscilla Mora, Irene Martin and Jillian Vasquez with two hits and three RBI apiece.
Mikayla Mendoza and Jaedyn Lincoln each had a hit for Redlands.
Banning falls to Desert Christian
The Banning High baseball team lost to Desert Christian 9-2.
Zachary Kimball and David Diaz each had two hits for Banning and Diaz drove in one run.
Beaumont defeats Redlands
The Beaumont High baseball team defeated Redlands 7-2.
Trevor Sides pitched 6 1/3 innings and yielded one hit to get the win.
Sides struck out five and walked six.
Dylan Baragry and Erik Fabien both had two hits for Beaumont.
Alec Bressler, Kenny Ramos and Shawn Hughes all had a hit and an RBI for the Cougars.
Tylar Scott had the hit for Redlands.
Beaumont girls fall
The Beaumont High girls basketball team lost to Valley View 73-49.
Jada Long led Beaumont with 14 points, Jana Roman had 10 and Grace Lee nine.
Yucaipa Basketball tops Beaumont
The Yucaipa boys’ basketball team defeated Beaumont 85-39.
Mitchell Carpenter led the Thunderbirds with 16 points, J Stradford had 15, Matt Kraus 13 and Michael Joaquin 12.
Isaiah Espinoza led Beaumont with 13 points and Stephen Morgan added nine.
