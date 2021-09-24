Beaumont volleyball starts quickly
The Beaumont High girls’ volleyball team defeated Redlands 3-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The victory improved the Cougars to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Citrus Belt League. Beaumont also defeated Redlands East Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 13 to open the Citrus Belt League season.
“It was pretty intense,” Beaumont coach Jessica Granados said. “Redlands has some great setters, some big, physical kids and a go-to outside hitter (Julia Tolstova). But we just played Beaumont volleyball – dig to kill. And we served well.”
Vivian Lisboa led Beaumont with 11 kills, Avery McIntyre contributed nine kills, and Madeline Brown had a monster match, collecting 15 digs, 31 assists and four kills. Beaumont also got 16 digs from Destiny Affor.
“Our setter, Madeline Brown, was special,” Granados said. “It’s not just her setting, but her decision-making on defense and on scramble plays, etc.”
This is Beaumont’s first season in the CBL for volleyball. Granados said that after two impressive wins to start league, she hopes more people “will take us seriously.”
Yucaipa duo commits
Yucaipa High baseball stars Daniel Arambula and Carter Elliott have chosen colleges.
Arambula, a sophomore slugger, announced on social media he’s committed to Louisiana State University.
“Thank you to @LSUCoachJ and the LSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to further my academic and baseball career,” Arambula said.
Arambula hit .414 last season with 14 extra base hits and 23 runs batted in. He had 41 hits in 31 games for the 21-10 Citrus Belt League champion Thunderbirds.
Arambula was also last week picked to play in the USA Baseball 16U 2022 National Development Program.
Elliott, a junior pitcher, has chosen Arizona State. He went 7-1 on the mound with a 3.75 earned run average, striking out 40 and walking 12 in 45 2/3 innings.
Davidson pounding home runs
Yucaipa High grad Matt Davidson has been white hot at the plate recently for the Class AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Davidson hit his team-leading 26th home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 18 against the Red Rock Express.
Davidson, since returning from injury on August 28, has hit eight home runs and managed 12 extra base hits and driven in 25 runs. He had hit safely in eight of his previous 11 games following the loss to the Express.
The former Thunderbird has played for three major league teams and has 52 MLB homers.
Submitting information
Coaches and athletic directors may submit results or other news items by the end of each week (Saturday) to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
Tweeting information and putting results and statistics on MaxPreps is also helpful.
Redlands’ Jugar tops
The University of Redlands women’s golf team finished third at the California State Intercollegiate tournament at Olivas Links in Thousand Oaks. The Bulldogs were led by Hannah Jugar who finished first individually. Jugar had a two-round total of 137.
Also for the Bulldogs, Iris Liu finished in a tie for seventh with 146, Andrea York placed in a tie for 11th with 148, and Gabrielle Kiger finished in a tie for 15th with 149.
Redlands volleyball defeats Citrus
The University of Redlands women’s volleyball team defeated Citrus College 3-1.
Banning’s Saudya Reagor led Redlands with 12 kills, Kiki Stradford had five blocks and Paige Davidson contributed 21 digs.
Bulldogs place sixth
The University of Redlands men’s golf team finished sixth at the California State Intercollegiate golf tournament in Ventura.
Kyle Sharp finished 11th for the Bulldogs with a three-round total of 214. Teammate Joshua Fambro was tied for 18th with 217 and Ben Cowan finished tied for 29th with 220.
Bulldogs blank CalTech
The University of Redlands men’s soccer team defeated CalTech 5-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Farquhar Field.
The Bulldogs benefited from an own goal on the part of CalTech and then got goals from Chad Feingold, Avery Jacobson, Phillip Kostenko and Spencer Palmer.
Terrier golfers excel
The Redlands High girls’ golf team won two Citrus Belt League matches last week. The Terriers defeated Yucaipa 227 to 236 and downed Beaumont (score unavailable).
Against Beaumont, Brittyn Bockmann had the low score with a 42, followed by teammate Sophia Tucker (43).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.