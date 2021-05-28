Beaumont, REV meet in track and field
The Beaumont High boys’ track and field team defeated Redlands East Valley 64-57.
Solomon German won the 100 meters for Beaumont in 11.19 seconds.
The Beaumont 400-meter relay team crossed the finish line first in 43.88.
REV won the 1600-meter relay in 3:32.13.
Beaumont’s Noah Dunker won the high jump with a leap of 6-2 and took the triple jump (40-1 3.4).
REV defeated Beaumont 64-57 on the girls’ side
Beaumont won the 400-meter relay (54.72) and the 1,600-meter relay (4:30.32).
Citrus Valley baseball defeats Beaumont
The Citrus Valley High baseball team defeated Beaumont 9-4. Jacob Jacome had a hit and two RBI for Citrus Valley.
Seth Gregory had three hits for Beaumont and Anson Kraut and Shaun Pope had two hits apiece.
Beaumont girls’ basketball wins
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team defeated Redlands East Valley 58-47.
Jana Roman led Beaumont with 22 points, Janelle Pilao had 12 and Grace Lee eight.
Banning baseball loses to Indio
The Banning High baseball team fell to Indio 10-7. Hunwet Norte had two hits and two RBI for Banning.
Beaumont tennis eliminated
The Beaumont High tennis team fell to Summit 12-6 in the second round of the CIF-SS second round tournament.
Banning defeats Indio
The Banning High basketball team defeated Indio 78-33.
Banning girls lose to Indio
The Banning High girls’ basketball team fell to Indio 42-37.
