Banning baseball defeats DHS
The Banning High baseball team defeated Desert Hot Springs 5-4 in eight innings. Garcia went 2 for 3 for Banning and Hunwet Norte 3 for 5. Joseph Murrillo added four runs batted in for the Broncos and Alex Garcia pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
Bronco softball prevails
The Banning High softball team defeated Desert Hot Springs 15-5 in five innings.
Eva Leivas had four hits for the Broncos and Isabelle Munoz, Brianna Garcia, Yvette Acevedo and Jayleen Rojas all had two hits.
Munoz and Acevedo each knocked in three runs. Munoz was the winning pitcher.
Beaumont soccer edged
The Beaumont High soccer team got clearance to play Thursday morning — along with all other Cougar sports teams following some positive COVID-19 tests earlier —but fell to Eastside 2-1 in its playoff opener. The loss ended a season during which Beaumont won its first Citrus Belt League title in any sport.
New Banning High AD
Keith Chann is the new Banning High athletic director. Chann replaces Qua'sand Lewis, who took an assistant football coaching job at Fitchburg State in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Lewis was the Banning AD, football coach and track coach from 2017 through 2020.
Yucaipa blanks Beaumont baseball
Carter Herrera and Aiden Richert both drove in three runs as Yucaipa baseball defeated Beaumont 12-0 in five innings. Beaumont just got clearance to play that morning following earlier positive COVID-19 tests.
Herrera and Richert both had a pair of hits, as did Caiden Huber, Jacob Reimer, Owen Egan and Luke Scherrer for Yucaipa. Egan was the winning pitcher, yielding two hits and striking out five in four innings.
