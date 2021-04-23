SALMON THROTTLES PALOMA VALLEY

Cambria Salmon pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 batters to lift

the Beaumont High softball team to a 9-0 win against Paloma Valley on

Wednesday, April 14. Jasmine Placencia had three hits and an RBI and Priscilla Mora two hits and four RBI to lead the Cougars.

BEAUMONT BASEBALL FALLS TO YUCAIPA

The Beaumont High baseball team fell to Yucaipa 22-0 on Thursday, April 15.

Ian Umscheid and Nik Kollar had hits for Beaumont.

Beaumont, Banning win finales

Beaumont, Banning win finales

The Beaumont High football team wrapped up its 2021 season by defeating visiting Redlands East Valley 26-0 on Saturday, April 17.

Beaumont rallies past Yucaipa

Beaumont rallies past Yucaipa

Beaumont High’s football team scored the final 24 points as the Cougars defeated the Yucaipa football team 37-24 on Saturday, April 3 in a Citrus Belt League game.

