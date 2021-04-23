SALMON THROTTLES PALOMA VALLEY
Cambria Salmon pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 batters to lift
the Beaumont High softball team to a 9-0 win against Paloma Valley on
Wednesday, April 14. Jasmine Placencia had three hits and an RBI and Priscilla Mora two hits and four RBI to lead the Cougars.
BEAUMONT BASEBALL FALLS TO YUCAIPA
The Beaumont High baseball team fell to Yucaipa 22-0 on Thursday, April 15.
Ian Umscheid and Nik Kollar had hits for Beaumont.
