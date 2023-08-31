Southwest El Centro prevails against Banning

The Banning High football team dropped its second consecutive game to start the season. The Broncos fell to visiting Southwest El Centro (SEC) 24-14 on Friday, Aug. 25, in a non-league game.
The Eagles led 8-7 after one quarter and increased the margin to 14-7 on a touchdown run by Matai Cervantes. He added a 2-point conversion run for 16-7.
The Eagles padded the lead to 22-7 with a touchdown pass. SEC then picked up a safety as it began to pull away.
Banning trimmed the SEC lead to 24-14 with a 7-yard TD run by Jacob Anzaldua. Banning (0-2) got the ball back again but could not find the end zone.
The Broncos lost in their season opener (and new coach Jake Knesel’s debut), 28-0 to Big Bear.
Quarterback Marquis Stewart-Vaughn completed 8 of 12 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for Banning (0-2) against the Eagles.
Anzaldua complete 3 of 6 passes for 54 yards.
Otis White led Banning in rushing with 58 yards on nine carries.
De’Shawn Smith paced the Bronco receiving corps with two catches for 77 yards and one TD. Earl Dunahoo latched onto four passes for 55 yards.
Marlon Patterson had an interception for the Banning defense.
Banning’s next game is at Desert Chapel of Palm Springs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
