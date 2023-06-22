Smudge Pot QBs now at different schools

The 2022 Smudge Pot rivalry football game between Redlands and Redlands East Valley high schools was one of the most exciting in the game’s history. Redlands defeated REV 20-19 on a touchdown with 25 seconds left.
What couldn’t be anticipated is that the sophomore quarterbacks in that game — Dawson Martinez for Redlands and Izaiah Holley for REV — would transfer before the 2023 season.
Martinez said on Monday, June 12, he has transferred to cross-town Citrus Valley. Heading to Citrus Valley with Martinez are his two younger brothers, twins Damian and Dallas. Damian plays safety and Dallas plays cornerback. The twins will be sophomores this fall.
Martinez will have a familiar face to throw to at Citrus Valley in 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound tight end Luke Butler-Hoagland. Butler-Hoagland has also transferred from Redlands High to Citrus Valley and is listed on the Blackhawks’ MaxPreps roster.
It was already published here that Holley had left REV. It was thought he was going to play at Colony High of Ontario, but Holley said this week he is now at Norco High.
“I transferred because I moved out here to Norco,” Holley said via message. “Nothing against REV. I wish them the best.”
Both Martinez and Holley played well in the Smudge Game last season with both leading late touchdown drives to put their teams in the lead.
Despite both transferring, Martinez and Holley are scheduled to face each other in 2023. Martinez’s new team (Citrus Valley) will visit Holley’s new team (Norco) on September 15.
Transfers have become common throughout California in recent years, especially in the CIF-Southern Section. The Southern Section is by far the largest section for high school sports in California.
Redlands High coach Bob Stangel Jr. said that with Dawson Martinez gone there is a competition between three players for the starting quarterback job. He said, overall, he likes the players he has on the roster.
“We have the kids who want to be here and who have positive, supportive families,” Stangel said. “We’re in a good position. I like our kids a lot.”
