BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Banning High School football coach Pete Smolin has resigned.
The school is now advertising for a replacement.
“He resigned on June 18,” Banning principal Matt Valdivia said.
Asked why Smolin stepped down, Valdivia said, “I am not at liberty to discuss that” and said he passed the question along to his district team, adding only it could reply.
Nobody from the district team replied, as of press time.
Smolin did not respond to voicemails nor texts inquiring about his departure.
The Broncos played three games during the unusual spring season, going 1-2.
Banning lost to Coachella Valley 61-27 and Cathedral City 52-13 before finishing the season with a 21-14 victory against Westminster La Quinta.
Smolin originally replaced Qua’sand Lewis, the former Banning athletic director and football coach who took an assistant college football job following the 2019 season.
Smolin was the coach at Citrus Valley and Montebello Cantwell Sacred Heart high schools before taking the Banning job.
He was also an assistant at the University of Redlands.
At Citrus Valley, Smolin led the Blackhawks to the section playoffs five times in eight years and captured a Mountain Valley League title in 2011.
He was the coach at Cantwell Sacred Heart for five years. Smolin was hired as a walk-on (off-campus) coach at Banning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.