BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Banning High has selected a familiar face to lead its football program.
Pete Smolin, a Beaumont resident, has been picked to lead the Broncos.
He is best known for starting the program at Citrus Valley High.
He also served since 2018 as an assistant coach at the University of Redlands.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Smolin said. “The program has a lot of potential and has done some good things over the years. Their numbers have not always been big, but their kids always fought hard whenever we played them. And their facilities are top of the line. They have a beautiful stadium with a turf field.”
Smolin replaces Qua’sand Lewis who left following the 2019 season to take a college job. The new Bronco coach elevated Citrus Valley through nine CIF-Southern Section divisions during his eight years.
The Blackhawks made the section playoffs five times and won the Mountain Valley League championship in 2011.
Before that Smolin worked at an array of high schools and community colleges, including a five-year stint as the coach at Montebello Cantwell Sacred Heart.
Banning had hired Smolin as a walk-on (off-campus) coach.
He is a teacher in the Redlands Unified School District.
Banning’s new coach plans to use a spread offense.
“We’re going to use what fits our players and abilities, but the spread simplifies the game,” Smolin said.
Smolin played at West Chester High in Pennsylvania. He has also coached track and field and rugby. Banning has a scrimmage against a yet-to-be announced opponent on March 26, hosts Coachella Valley on April 1, is at Cathedral City on April 9 and hosts Desert Mirage on April 16.
John Murphy may be reached at berdooman@gmail.com .
