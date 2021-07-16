BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Beaumont’s Jana Roman and Jada Long made the All-Citrus Belt League girls’ basketball first team.
Roman averaged 16.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and Long averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 steals.
Earning second team from Beaumont were Grace Lee, Aranxta Roman and Janelle Pilao.
Lee averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds, Pilao 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds and Roman 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
Beaumont’s Emma Tavarez earned honorable mention.
Here is the entire team:
First team
Ayana Campbell, Cajon sophomore; Sanaisha Morgan, Cajon, senior; Talia Washington, Cajon, junior; Mykelle Richards, Cajon, freshman; Jana Roman, Beaumont, junior; Jada Long, Beaumont, sophomore; Marilyn Jacques, Yucaipa, sophomore; Halle Aldrich, Yucaipa, senior; Ebony Staten, Redlands East Valley, senior.
Second team
Jayleen Gonzalez, Cajon, junior; Kaylana Looner, junior; Grace Lee, Beaumont, freshman; Janelle Pilao, Beaumont, sophomore; Aranxta Roman, Beaumont, junior; Makayla Harding, Yucaipa, sophomore; Kaylei Lewis, Redlands East Valley, senior; Anaya Singer, Redlands East Valley, sophomore.
Honorable mention
Neveah Clegg, Cajon, freshman; Emma Tavares, Beaumont, junior; Nicole Calbreath, Yucaipa, senior; Alyssa Lopez, Redlands East Valley, sophomore; Tahlia Howard, Redlands, junior.
