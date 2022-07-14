I had COVID.
I was feeling poorly, so my better half gave me a home test. It was positive.
I had the congestion thing going on and a fever. Oh, and the general feeling like I’m hungover.
I had been binge-watching the National Geographic TV show “Life Below Zero.”
Protagonists such as Sue Aikens who is 197 miles north of the Arctic Circle and the Hailstone family in Kiwalik battle the elements. They hunt for moose and caribou, operate fish wheels, construct meat racks, lead dog teams, collect firewood and harvest water.
I wouldn’t last long on the frozen tundra. I’m barely surviving Highland.
***
I can see the novelty and appeal of the City Connect major league uniforms occasionally worn. My favorite team, the San Francisco Giants, usually plays well in theirs.
But the San Diego Padres’ City Connect togs are a head scratcher. Pink, mint green and yellow? Really? The Padre colors are brown and gold.
***
Former Yucaipa High baseball player Ryan Grinnals of Mt. San Jacinto College has committed to Cal State Monterey Bay, according to a Grinnals social media post.
Another former Yucaipa High player, Tyler Wells of the Baltimore Orioles, continues to excel.
Wells on Sunday held the Minnesota Twins to one run in six innings and struck out seven in a 3-1 Orioles’ victory. He has a 3.09 earned run average.
***
With USC and UCLA defecting to the Big 10 from the Pac 10, the West Coast college football scene is turned upside down. I liked it the way it was in the 1960s and ‘70s when it was the Pac 8. I have fond memories of Stanford football defeating Ohio State and Michigan in successive years in the Rose Bowl.
It was always entertaining to watch the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler teams against the more wide-open Pac 8 teams.
***
The high school football season is six weeks away. The first games involving area teams are Murrieta Mesa at Beaumont, San Jacinto at Redlands East Valley, and Yucaipa at Palm Springs, all on Aug. 19. Arrowhead Christian hosts Arroyo Valley of San Bernardino on Aug. 20.
***
247 Sports said Citrus Valley football receiver Brock Lium was an “eye catcher” from the University of Redlands mega camp.
Said 247, “Brock Lium flashed a well-rounded skill set at wideout, looking comfortable making catches down field and showing a physical side in one-on-one battles. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect is also being recruited for linebacker at the next level.”
***
Beaumont High football quarterback Christopher Cooper is listed No. 80 on the CalHiSports Hot 100 Class of 2024 rankings. He threw for 3,610 yards last season with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Commented
