A talented, veteran team met an inexperienced one last week in Citrus Belt League play, with predictable results.
The more seasoned Redlands High boys’ volleyball team defeated Beaumont 3-1. The scores were 27-25, 25-27, 25-9 and 25-22.
The teams were tied 25-25 in the first set until Beaumont hit a bad serve and then made an error, handing Redlands the win.
Again, the teams were tied 25-25 in the second set. But this time two Redlands errors gave Beaumont the victory.
Redlands led the third set 7-4 and then went on an 11-0 blitz en route to victory. Nathan Alegre, Noah Nguyen, Asher Lawson and Jacob Alegre all had kills during the Terrier run. Collin Namsang closed out the Cougars with an ace.
The teams were tied 19-19 in the fourth set but again Redlands sprinted ahead. An errant Beaumont serve, a stuff block by Lawson, and two kills by Ayden Arient propelled the Terriers to victory.
Enoch Oladimeji and Riley Conley led Beaumont (11-11, 2-1) with seven kills each.
Nathan Alegre paced Redlands (12-3, 3-0) with 10 kills. Jevyne Clyde Laurente contributed four aces.
“I think mainly we just needed to keep the energy up,” Redlands’ Nathan Alegre said. “We dropped a set but as soon as we picked up our energy we got the W. I’m super excited. Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do but it’s a great feeling.”
Redlands coach Daryk Mall said the Terriers are wary of each opponent.
“Those were three tough teams,” he said of the Terriers first three opponents. “We take every match the same and tell the boys they need to control the game. We came out strong today.”
Mall agreed the sterling play of Nathan Alegre was vital.
“He’s a fantastic player for us,” Mall said. “He can really jump and he’s got a really hard swing. And when he’s on, he’s really hard to deal with.”
Mall experimented with his lineup a bit and almost every Terrier played. Standout outside hitter Arient sat out large chunks of the match while others got a chance to play.
“I’m trying to figure out who’s is going to be strongest in which position,” Mall said. “I have a wonderful team. Even my second-string, I have players I can rely on.”
It was a learning experience for Beaumont.
“I think [Redlands] is a great passing team,” Beaumont coach Ralph Conley said. “They cover everything. We’re very new and we’re getting better. We’re very strong at the net and we’re going to work on our coverage.”
The Cougars have only three returning players.
“We’re rebuilding, but we have a lot of talent,” said Conley, who complimented the play of libero Gabriel Matthew Gonzales.
