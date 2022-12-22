Ho, ho ho … Happy holidays. In the spirit of the season, Santa Dawg presents wishes to area sporting types. There will be no lumps of coal in any stocking unless someone really steps out of line. Enjoy:
• Redlands East Valley football coach Gavin Pachot: One more defensive stop against Redlands.
• Citrus Valley football coach Kurt Bruich: Two hundred more wins.
• University of Redlands football team: Continue the goodwill of “Reading with the Bulldogs” at Mentone Elementary.
• The Citrus Valley girls’ cross-country team: A return to the state meet.
• Former REV basketball coach Bill Berich: A seat at the top of the bleachers to second-guess and catcall his old coaching peers.
• Current REV basketball coach Mike Aranda: Twenty-five successful years at your new post.
• REV girls’ basketball coach Rob Tompkins: The “player to be named later” for Ci’ella Pickett.
• Beaumont girls’ basketball coach Peter Carr: To find his stolen letterman jacket.
• Beaumont athletic director Martin DuSold: Success at the next endeavor.
• REV football team: Continue your good works in the community.
• Yucaipa High assistant football coach Butch Price: Continued excellent health.
• Former Redlands High athletic director Estevan Valencia: Good fortune at Palm Desert.
• REV runner Emmanuel Wallace: Another trip to state, then a skateboard ride.
• Beaumont AD-in-waiting Jacob Van Hofwegen: More students, more new buildings, more new fields. More of everything!
• Banning High School: A sharp new AD to fill the shoes of the departing Keith Chann.
• Banning’s 80-something football coach John Tyree: Five more years of calling plays and homespun humor.
• Citrus Valley baseball coach Jon Austin: A little shade for the ballfield and a section title.
• Yucaipa baseball coach Ralph Grajeda: A return to the section finals and another high MLB draft choice.
• Redlands High girls’ volleyball coach Corinne Flowers: Another league title and a deep playoff run.
• Redlands High outside hitter Julia Tolstova: A bunch more kills and a D1 scholy.
• USF women’s soccer player Lindsay Chau from Citrus Valley: Another all-conference honor and a ride on a cable car.
• Arrowhead Christian Academy (ACA) football coach Rod Robison: Another section title-game appearance and plenty of Bishop Montgomery graduations.
• Yucaipa boys’ water polo coach Ty Hudson: A dip in the drink after the section title game.
• Redlands High senior Caden Henderson: A seat at the table of ESPN Sports Center.
• ACA girls’ volleyball coach Brittney Amey: Another section title as an encore.
• Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg: A glory-filled senior year for quarterback Christopher Cooper.
• Banning High quarterback Marquis Vaughn: To hear (and feel) the roar of the crowd.
• REV grad Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins: Another NFL Man of the Year nomination.
• Banning 80-something resident Red Simmons: More slow-pitch softball fun.
• Legally blind former Redlands High soccer player Meghan Hudson: To score a goal in the Paralympics.
• Yucaipa High wrestling coach David Espinosa: A section dual-meet team title.
• Former Century Media Group sports editor Obrey Brown: A World Series title for your favorite big-league team.
• University of Redlands football coach Jim Good: A return to the top of the conference standings.
• Redlands angler Brett Ehrler: Calm water, a full boat and plenty of dough.
• Record Gazette editor Hector Hernandez: Clean copy, late deadlines and grateful readers.
That’s it. Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah. And remember, it’s only 12 shopping days until my birthday.
